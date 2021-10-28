With election day just around the corner, I would be remiss not to delve into issues facing local voters at the polls Nov. 2. And with all that has happened recently in local high school sports, I feel compelled to touch on that topic as well. I hope readers will agree that both are worthy of discussion.
Big decisions
Decisions made at the polls by local voters Nov. 2 will have a lasting, potentially transforming impact on Park County’s future. And that will be the case regardless of how the votes fall.
Let’s begin with the Platte Canyon School District RE-1, which probably has more riding on Tuesday’s results than any of Park County’s public entities placing propositions on this year’s ballot.
In addition to having a six-candidate race to determine the make-up of its school board, Proposition 4A will determine whether the Deer Creek facility will be replaced with the help of taxpayers or whether it will fall solely upon the PCSD RE-1 to replace a facility that is currently deemed one of the five worst educational facilities in the state (see story at top left of this page).
Administrators, teachers and students have little say in the state of their facilities, but even less say about whether or not they have to be there five days a week, nine months out of the year.
They have not faltered or failed the community in any way and have pressed ahead with their daily tasks in spite of the inconveniences and discomforts that come with dilapidated facilities.
Would the community actually fail them by choosing to save a few dollars on taxes when purchasing a half-million dollar home, rather than voting “yes” to a measure that would literally transform the first and most influential period of their educational journeys.
Answer: I don’t think so; not the Park County residents I know. The Park County residents I know are the first to step up when their community needs them -- especially when kids in the community need them.
Having our kids spend the first 12 years of their lives attending school at a run-down facility is not what I would refer to as “Bailey Strong.” In fact, it is the furthest thing from that.
That’s why I believe Proposition 4A is certain to pass.
And while we’re on the topic of education, few districts are more deserving of a major economic boost than Park County School District RE-2.
I don’t know how most readers feel, but I don’t think it’s a good thing when Park County makes national news because its teachers can’t afford to live in the communities in which they work.
It’s also painful to hear that teachers are not staying in the district long, or that “quality” teachers are difficult to attract. That is discouraging news to hear for stakeholders and parents but, worst of all, for students.
Many PCSD RE-2 students in Fairplay, Guffey and Lake George have already had school interrupted first by a prolonged teacher’s strike, followed by COVID, and they deserve to get back to the business of drama-free education in a district that has all the tools it needs at its disposal.
Ballot Initiative 4B would allow for more vocational trades programs, more quality educators, more mental health support for students, increased funding (and increased participation) in band and sports programs, and much more.
What are those things really worth? Fact is, you can’t even place a monetary value on them. It is, in short, giving students the very best chance to succeed in an ever-challenging world.
I’m happy to help with that any way I can, and I am pretty darn sure my neighbors are as well. That’s why I’m looking forward to seeing Proposition 4B pass with plenty of room to spare.
Finally, with regards to Proposition 1A, a penny sales tax to support the Park County Sheriff’s Office, much has already been written on these pages.
I think people would like to see more law enforcement presence on U.S Highway 285, which is often referred to as the most dangerous highway in Colorado by Sheriff Tom McGraw.
When it comes to quality of life issues in Park County, U.S. Highway 285 has to be chief among them. After all, if you travel that highway regularly, anywhere in Park County, you know first hand that something has got to be done. If you don’t feel that way, then you probably don’t travel that highway, or you are one of the drivers that cause us to need more police presence.
As of now, McGraw says he simply does not have the manpower to adequately patrol that highway, end-to-end, as it stretches across Park County.
That’s pretty discouraging news as well.
Throw in the fact that almost a majority of the sheriff’s deputies working in Park County have to commute from Denver, Colorado Springs, or other distant communities because their salaries don’t allow them to invest in Park County real estate, and it should be pretty obvious that taxpayer help is badly needed.
I often hear people in these parts say they support the military, as well as all first responders. That’s good. We should.
That’s why I’m guessing local voters will put their money where their mouths are Nov. 2 and gladly give up a penny on every dollar in sales tax to see to it that our first responders have what they need to do their jobs well.
Perhaps a few more of our sheriff’s deputies might even move to Park County.
That’s why I can’t wait to discover some time Tuesday night that Proposition 1A passed with flying colors, and that we truly do support our first responders and our law enforcement personnel.
Each of these ballot measures has the potential to uplift our educational institutions, our kids, our teachers and our first responders, and to enhance the quality of life for all Park County residents.
Let’s look beyond our wallets, do the right thing and vote “yes” to these measures.
Sports, and more sports
Recently, the Platte Canyon Huskies football team beat Bennett for the first time in a decade and will win their league outright with a victory over Manual Saturday.
The Platte Canyon Middle School football team won its league with a victory over Academy, and nobody seems to remember the last time that occurred.
In next week’s edition of The Flume, news about the South Park middle school’s football team winning their league tournament will also be published.
Winning is fun, and there is a lot of that going around right now. But that’s not exactly what I wanted to write about.
Sports, in a microcosm, is about participating with all you have, all the time, even when the chips are down. Playing sports is about playing for your teammates, rather than one’s self, and learning to succeed as a group even when it means sacrificing individual success or stardom.
It might seem an odd place to start, but the most inspirational sports moment I have seen this fall came Oct, 2 when the Sheridan Rams were hopelessly outmanned against Platte Canyon and losing by about 40 points at halftime.
The Rams got off the bus with a roster of 14 players, and any football fan knows that makes things pretty tough in a sport that requires each team to have 11 players on the field at all times.
Well, sure enough, the Rams suffered four injuries by halftime and only had 10 willing and able players with which to complete the game. Coaches met before the half ended and Platte Canyon coach Lance Gunkel readily agreed to cut his team to 10 on the field at a time to make things even.
When halftime arrived, the players went to the end zone to meet amongst themselves. They were a beaten and haggard group, but one player in particular was not having it and approached each of his teammates one-by-one and asked them simply if they were going to play, or quit. Frankly, nobody could have blamed them if they chose the latter at that point.
Some took a little extra persuasion, but to a man, they decided to stick it out no matter how many were left standing by the end of the lopsided contest.
Shortly thereafter they were whooping it up and rallying to the cry of “don’t quit.” An offensive lineman took over for the injured quarterback and that was quite a different look. But the kid carried the ball on most plays himself from there on out, fought for every yard on every play and had to have been a pretty beat-up football player by the end of the fourth quarter.
It was obvious that the Huskies defensive players respected his effort and often helped him to his feet after bringing him to the ground. Coach Gunkel played non-starters the rest of the way out and the Huskies never scored in the second half while the Rams actually put a touchdown on the board to make it a final of 49-6.
Hidden beneath that final score were 10 very gutsy kids from Sheridan who epitomized what playing for one’s school, playing for one another and playing for pride really means. It wasn’t easy to watch at times, but I’ll never forget seeing it.
I also went to see a South Park Burros volleyball game early in the season where head coach Taylor Firth was starting three freshmen against a rock-solid, experienced visiting team.
The younger players had anything but confident looks on their faces, and it was obvious pretty early that things were very likely not going to go their way. They battled harder and gained a little confidence as the match progressed, but lost handily.
Several days later, South Park High School Principal Kevin Sellers called my cell phone.
“Hey Kelly, you need to do a story about our volleyball team.” he said excitedly.
“Oh, really” I responded with less than a ton of enthusiasm.
“Yes, they beat Cotopaxi last night for the first time since 2016. Pretty cool, huh?”
I’ll be the first to admit that the last thing in the world I expected was a call saying that with those wide-eyed freshmen I had seen just a couple weeks earlier, had beaten a perennial powerhouse like Cotopaxi.
Since that time, the Burros have continued to play well, win games and even competing for a playoff bid. I’ll never know how Coach Firth got those kids from where they were then to where they are now, but hats off to all parties involved and look out for the Burros volleyball team in the years to come.
Finally, Oct. 23 the Platte Canyon Huskies football team hosted the Bennett Tigers after losing to them, usually by sizeable margins, for the last decade. That’s right, 10 years of playing once a year, with the same result every single time.
The Huskies came into the game after winning three straight, but even so, this was Bennett.
After posting three electrifying scoring plays, all of 30 yards or more, and losing the lead late in the game and having to come back and score with two minutes left to notch the win, the celebration was on in Bailey.
Talking to Coach Gunkel after the game I asked him if it was personally gratifying to finally beat Bennett.
“What is gratifying is to see how hard these kids have worked and to see it pay off for them,” Ginkel said. “That’s what is gratifying.” Right on, Coach.
I spoke with three Huskies after the game and each one said that learning to play as a team, and “playing for each other” was the key to finally dropping the mighty Bennett Tigers.
Here’s to all Park County coaches and athletes who play and coach with all they have, for all the right reasons, regardless of circumstances - and for giving an old sportswriter a thrill or two along the way.
