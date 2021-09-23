There was an interesting letter to the editor in the September 10th edition where the writer took exception to my naming several areas in which my personal cost had increased since President Biden took office. She said I made no connection between the actions of the administration and my conclusion. However, in a Free Market Economy, to stay solvent a corporation must set a price that covers its costs. That price affects all of us here in Park County as consumers of products and services.
When a new president in his first four hours in office kills our nation’s energy industry by executive fiat, that is certainly going to affect the cost of both producing and delivering just about any consumer product as well as my cost in commuting to work or shopping. Therefore, my buying power goes down. It also directly affects the supply and demand of heating my home and business.
When that president’s party passes fiscally irresponsible legislation which adds a “bonus” on top of the normal unemployment benefit, then trucking companies and school districts experience increased wages to get drivers out of their homes and back to work. Massachusetts has activated some of its National Guard troops and is training them to drive school bus because they can’t get enough applicants to fill those positions and they want their kids in school. Industry must raise their wages, and hence their prices, in order to get people on the sales floor or in their service departments. In a normal setting, rising wages is a good thing but when it is artificially induced by congressional action then it is not balanced by normal economic ebb and flow.
Every single Democrat in Congress, both the House and the Senate, has endorsed the $3.5 trillion dollar infrastructure bill primarily influenced by Bernie Sanders. This includes the two Colorado Senators, Bennett and Hickenlooper, as well as our Representative, Joe Neguse. The bill is supposed to pay for itself by increasing taxes on the richest individuals and on corporations. Well, follow the logic of a corporation needing to set prices that cover its costs. Guess who pays that corporate tax? Not the workers in the corporation or the corporate board, but the consumers (you and I) of that corporation’s products and services.
This bill will “pay for itself” out of your pocket. Guess who creates jobs? Yes, some few entrepreneurs come out of the lower and middle class when they devise a great product or service, but job growth comes primarily from investments by the wealthy. When they have less to invest, or choose to take their investments to other countries that have lower tax rates, America sees less job growth. And to top it off, we now have increased competition for those few jobs because this administration has by its own admission created a crisis at the southern border with hundreds of thousands of new migrants coming and they will need either jobs or government handouts. As I’ve stated before, I’m not against immigration (and neither is the GOP) but it must be done in a controlled manner.
While looking at this massive bill, did you know it includes provisions requiring banks and financial institutions to report on all “inflows and outflows of $600 or more” to the IRS? This applies to savings and checking accounts, loans, and any investment accounts. Treasury Secretary Yellen argues that enhanced power and additional resources ($78 billion for her department) are needed to monitor tax payments. Initially, this is supposed to be a “high-level account flow” and not individual transactions, but that means someone needs to be looking at and adding up these transactions. It’s just one small step once this is in place to having the government see exactly where you spend your money. Is this what we want?
Let’s look at another issue facing Park County this year: school board policy and elections. The trends occurring across America may very well spread here as the county continues to see new families arriving from other areas. New faces and ideas can be a great thing, but we need to ensure those philosophies are in agreement with our rural society and values. Did you know that the Virginia Department of Education has a teacher training video on line that tells teachers to reject American exceptionalism? America became the greatest country in the world in less than 200 years and continues to make the largest scientific advancements in many industries. How is that not exceptional? We have a school board election coming up Nov. 2 with many good candidates running for three seats. Please take the time to educate yourselves and vote on such a critical institution for our community.
Republicans: smaller, less costly and more accountable government, individual responsibility and freedom, personal choice.
