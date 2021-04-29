Dear Editor,
Regarding the Plain Speaking article on gun control, it’s wrong to refer to civilian Armalite style firearms as military grade. The AR15 style rifle is technically a low-power sporting rifle that looks scary to some. It is not an assault rifle and certainly not military grade.
The National Rifle Association (NRA) should be considered a friend to gun control advocates. The NRA does not worship gun ownership, they worship the right of gun ownership. They lobby various government entities to enforce the thousands of laws already on the books.
NRA supports and advises on Constitutional issues, something liberals used to care about. NRA provides education in responsible gun ownership and safety. Does anybody else do that? No.
The Boulder shooter paid no attention to the Boulder, Colo. or Federal laws enacted to prevent his actions. Laws regarding Red Flag, banned ARs, magazine capacity, murder, were all ignored. More laws that are ignored would not be helpful.
The government is not interested in violating our rights or taking our guns. Really? Rights of law abiding citizens are chipped away every year. The solution is finding out why these criminals do what they do, not how they do it.
Then-candidate Harris announced she would take executive action if Congress failed to act on “reasonable gun safety” (April 2019 CNN Town Hall). She backtracked her words, but just this weekend again remarked on banning certain guns. She has proven untrustworthy.
Certainly firearms are involved as a murder weapon. In 2019, out of 13,882 U.S. murders, 364 were committed with rifles, none was military grade; 1,476 were with knives and 600 with were fists or feet.
I’m looking forward to the second installment of your article for proposed solutions, but without the condescending rhetoric. Problem solving is great, but we need to solve the right problem the right way.
Daniel Jaster
Bailey
