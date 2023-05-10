If Kari Lake didn’t win in Arizona, with all her supporters, obviously something was wrong with the voting process. If Debbie Green resigned her position as Park County Clerk two months before the election, obviously there is something wrong with the voting process. If a spurious case against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was thrown out, obviously the courts were colluding with an irregular election process. We must confront all this uncertainty, caused, no doubt, by Dominion voting machines, and return our election process to—hand-counted ballots?? What?
The title of the Commissioners’ work session on May 18 was, “Discussion Related to Ways to Restore Voter Confidence.” I attended the meeting for another reason, but I was surprised, as an election judge for over 30 years in Colorado, that the above-mentioned discussion took place with no evidence from election workers or the County Clerk, who is in charge of elections.
This discussion centered around input from David Justice, aka, Stanley Hugh Anderson (Google him), and former Park County Commissioner Leni Walker, who had been working on a legal suit against the Colorado Secretary of State challenging her decision to use sample ballots instead of real ballots when testing voting machines IF a recount were required in any race. A very insignificant point, but apparently the only inconsistency these two could find in Ms. Griswold’s conduction of the elections in 2020 and Colorado law.
Their suit was thrown out. Their point was truly insignificant. Especially as it applies to Park County elections—we had no challenged counts and no recounts. So why were 90 minutes of our Commissioners’ time taken up by this presentation? As it evolved, their case against Griswold wasn’t their point. Somehow, this morphed into a discussion of the unreliability of the Dominion voting system, used in most counties across the country, and in Park County specifically.
It seemed these two presenters—and Commissioners Wissel and Mitchell—hadn’t kept up on the news. Dominion Voting Systems had just won a $787 million suit against Fox News for the false reporting on the validity of the Dominion Voting counts in the 2020 election. The machines have proven reliable in test after test—much more reliable than the hand counting of yesteryear.
If the point of this work session was to examine “ways to restore voter confidence,” why were our Commissioners allowing these two conspiracy theorists to take up 90 minutes of their time with old stories about voting machine irregularities—tales that had proven false and malicious over a year ago?
But it must be noted that Commissioner Mitchell had voted in 2021 not to certify the use of Dominion voting machines—an insistence that caused a $16,000 outlay of county funds to pay for an unnecessary recount—the results of which matched the original Dominion voting machine count. Mitchell was overruled by the other two Commissioners, who had done their homework.
It must be noted that Commissioner Elsner objected to time being given these concerned citizens, unannounced, and unchallenged—and their very one-sided presentation. The County Clerk left her state training on election process to attend the Commissioners’ work session—because of the concern, on a statewide level, of this kind of interference in election process by outside “agitators.”
My belief is, you get more of what you focus on. I told the presenters, “You are focusing on confusion, discontent and distrust, and you will get more of it back in return”. This hardly seemed like a discussion of ways to restore voter confidence. Contact your Commissioners and tell them to focus on issues important to the citizens of Park County, www.parkco.us.
