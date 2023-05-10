If Kari Lake didn’t win in Arizona, with all her supporters, obviously something was wrong with the voting process. If Debbie Green resigned her position as Park County Clerk two months before the election, obviously there is something wrong with the voting process. If a spurious case against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold was thrown out, obviously the courts were colluding with an irregular election process. We must confront all this uncertainty, caused, no doubt, by Dominion voting machines, and return our election process to—hand-counted ballots?? What?

The title of the Commissioners’ work session on May 18 was, “Discussion Related to Ways to Restore Voter Confidence.” I attended the meeting for another reason, but I was surprised, as an election judge for over 30 years in Colorado, that the above-mentioned discussion took place with no evidence from election workers or the County Clerk, who is in charge of elections.

