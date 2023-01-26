On January 9, 2023, the Colorado General Assembly convened the 74th session. In the ceremony, Legislator-elects swore to uphold the US and Colorado Constitution. On day one, Representatives Epps, Boesenecker and Senator Field violated that oath, sponsoring a clearly unconstitutional bill. The bill, “Mass Shooting Prevention Act of 2023,” was filed. Only a draft, we have time to let them know how you feel about this attempt to violate our precious Second Amendment rights. This bill is so poorly drafted that it will never pass an upper-court level scrutiny but will cause many of you a mandatory misdemeanor or even felony conviction. First off, the bill automatically presumes that the owner of defined firearm is likely to be a mass shooter and that you are a simpleton. The bill attempts to define an “assault” weapon in military terms when such weapons are clearly not military, and real military weapons are already controlled. The bill specifically calls out typical semi-automatic weapons that are reloaded from a detachable magazine that “could” be combined with other physical attributes that have no bearing on the function of the firearm. They irrationally define features to broadly include ALL semi-auto handguns, rifles, and shotguns with the term “could be.” Thousands are now owned by Coloradoans. By their logic, we should experience thousands of mass shootings. If the sponsors wanted to just ban firearms, just say so instead of the cowardly method of wordsmithing and intentionally confusing text.
Secondly, reading thru the bill’s text, they would codify into law the premise that these firearms are the actual cause of mass-casualty incidents, not the shooters. Remember the mass killing November 14 in Idaho? Four persons (mass killing) were knifed to death--not shot. So, if you own one of these firearms, and you know who you are, you would be considered a person likely to commit a mass shooting. The law would allow you to still own it if, and a big if, you can prove that you owned it before the law’s effective date, you have always kept it properly locked up, and never possessed it in a restricted location. Not just today: ever. My family moved to Colorado in 1969 and brought along two magazine- fed semi-auto rifles. After 54 years, there is no receipt, no transfer paperwork, no nothing. If I were stopped on the highway and could not prove ownership on the spot, the law enforcement officer would take the rifle(s) and hold for 3 days. If I cannot prove ownership by the fourth day, I would be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor, and the rifle would be kept as evidence in the trial and eventually destroyed. Penalty is 120 days in jail, $750 fine, and a criminal record. After January 2025, the fine is $5000.
