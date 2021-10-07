The definition of community can be as simple as a group of people living in the same place, but its meaning can take on more complexity as a feeling of fellowship with others. It’s a concept that evokes strong and nostalgic emotions for many, and for those of us lucky enough to live in Park County, those feelings have historically stemmed from sharing common interests and goals. Being relatively new to Park County, my family can say without hesitation that this community is like no other we’ve been part of. In Park County, we take care of one another. Whether it be by housing stranded motorists in a blizzard, volunteering at the Food Bank, volunteering at school and sporting events, or pulling someone out of the ditch on a snowy day, Park County residents share a common attitude that taking care of our neighbors is simply what we do. An important aspect of that act of caring is taking into consideration our schools and, more specifically, our students. Please share in our vision of ensuring continued and future success for the students of Park County by voting YES on ballot measure 4B on November 2nd. These funds will allow for better opportunities for our students: a vocational program, technology needs, mental health support, band and athletic funding, and more. It will also allow our teacher salaries to be more competitive, attracting and retaining highly qualified teachers who in turn become community members that continue the cycle of caring for one another. Our students and school staff deserve a generous community that shares a common goal toward our latter definition of the word: that feeling of camaraderie and support of each other, both in our schools and community at large. Strong schools make for strong communities; let’s make that happen together.
Dana Thompson
Fairplay
