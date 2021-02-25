Dear Editor,
I would first like to thank Carrie Marsh for her letter to the editor, our many emails and conversations and her letting me know of the shortcomings of the new County Assessor’s website (aka holding my feet to the fire).
Change is difficult and I have been told by people who have used the site for several years that the new search was different, therefore challenging, but that they are figuring it out. I have also received positive feedback from many others.
Carrie was right in bringing things to my attention and I would encourage others who are looking for information that was on the old site, but is not on the new one, to let me know. The vendor, qPublic (Schneider Geospatial) has been great to work with and quick to resolve issues, all at a significant cost savings to my office.
If you own property in Park County, please go to the website, parkco.us, and review the information we have listed for your property on the Assessor’s page. If there is something that needs correcting, please let us know.
This year is a reappraisal year, which means all property in the county is revalued. It would be better to check to make sure the information on which we are basing your value is correct now, instead of waiting to appeal the value in May.
The website and search page are still “works-in-progress” and I appreciate any constructive feedback given to make it even better. I will continue to listen to what people want, make the changes that I am able to make and present a quality website for everyone to use.
Monica Jones
Park County Assessor
