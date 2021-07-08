Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
June continued to be amazing. Revolts against Democrat policies of overspending and overreach continued. Beginning June this writer detailed 20 points to consider. Here is another 31 to finish out the month.
Pres Biden’s approval rating dropped, mid-month 38%, led by Democrats, and Independents gave him only a 36% overall. (Monmouth 6/16/21). “Democrats are the ones growing most disillusioned, and fast” (NYT 6/17). “The share of Democrats saying the country is on the wrong track rose to 32%” (NYT 6/17). By month’s end, Biden’s approval rating averaged another drop of 15% to 51% overall (National Review consolidating 5 polls 7/2).
The coming battle over the debt ceiling and the impossible size of spending initiatives from the Administration is hitting home with Legislators of both sides of the aisle. They acknowledge that we do not have a revenue problem, but a spending problem. Biden’s tax increase proposals are poised to cripple our country economically. We just can’t be fooled by the claim that someone else will suffer the tax increases, we all will.
With Trump’s tax reduction, and still helping every taxpaying American, pandemic year tax revenues increased 14% as estimated for 2021 collections. The expected deficit for 2021 currently stands at a bit under $1T. That does not include the ARC, infrastructure plans and the newest stimulus totaling over $6T.
Ninety-three percent of tax revenue comes from income (86%) and Corporate (7%). That is, from our pockets. The non-partisan Tax Policy Center calculated that 60% of households will face higher taxes (6/20). Our President says only the top few percent will have their taxes increased. Someone’s wrong.
In a soon to be historic statesmanship move, Pres Biden agreed to support an infrastructure proposal of $1T, only to renege on that a few hours later by declaring it hostage to a $6T additional proposal, then walking that back by saying we misunderstood. No, just a blunder. “Voters are beginning to blame Pres Biden for soaring prices on everything….” (The Hill 6/19).
Florida announced they committed $250M to assist Texas and Arizona in continuing The Wall and supplying Law Enforcement assistance to help quell the invasion across the border. Missouri and Texas signed into law expanded 2nd Amendment rights. Colorado signed away 2 Amendment rights, to left wing run cities to make them less safe. Wait until that hits the fan.
In anticipation of projected losses of the Senate and House, D’s are pressuring Justice Breyer to resign. After years of liberal rulings, he’s asked to fall on his sword for the benefit of the party. A Louisiana judge overturned Biden’s ban on oil and gas exploration in the Gulf.
Even Democrat legislators begged VP Harris to visit the southern border. She “kind of did” and generated more scorn for herself and her office. Chicago’s Mayor Lightfoot after declining much needed help from Pres Trump, is now begging for Federal help. She is blaming her troubles on illicit firearms, not policy.
We all suffer under the same Federal laws but somehow her situation is different. Her officials are reporting crime is down from 2020 however. Only on pace for 700+/- murders compared to 774. Chicagoans are finally seeing the light (no pun intended) and revolting against her lack of leadership. In Portland, all 50 members of the elite Rapid Response Team resigned. This represents a major failure by the Mayor to protect the citizens. Pres Biden reassigned the crime victim assistance office “VOICE” to specifically assist only aggrieved non-citizens and leave Americans to fend for themselves as victims of crime.
Major blue cities are moving back to funding Law Enforcement as their citizens revolt under the crime wave their policies created. Corporate campaign donations are again flowing back to vocal Legislator coffers after they pompously declared they would not.
Colorado’s Secretary of State Griswold filed an emergency ruling to bar voting machines from third party inspections. Something to hide? (6/17). A new publishing house, All Seasons, is coming on line to publish conservative writers after censorship efforts by mainstream publishers. American capitalism and entrepreneurship wins again. Pres Biden’s trip to Europe - unremarkable but did leave America weaker. Mr Trump is again drawing huge viewership and crowds at his rallies.
Considering the happenings around the U.S. and Colorado is it any wonder the Dems are panicked by the failures and rejection of their policies. Only six months in, Americans are already at a tipping point. The chaos is being noted and is being laid squarely on the shoulders of the liberal left.
Just a few months ago, it was claimed Trump’s fault. As before Conservatives showcase policy pathways that work. We ask all, that you join our cause-even if you need to keep it our little secret. Yes, America is waking up to the chaos created by the results of the 2020 elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.