This note is prompted by the shamefully disrespectful “attack” against Ms. Monica Jones - our honorably, fairly, justly, and honestly elected Public Servant - by the newly seated board member during the May 23 BOCC meeting. As everyone knows, much to the objection of Ms. Mitchell, Mr. David Wissel’s personal vendetta against our Assessor began with his defeat by the lady in the 2018 election. Incidentally, I believe his anger is ungentlemanly and something his mother would object to! But I digress. Mr. Wissel’s public display of unsubstantiated accusations and name calling is divisive and totally against any constructive activity toward solving the county’s current problem involving rising property taxation. Current rising taxes are not unique to Park County, or to Colorado for that matter. As such, this problem requires each and every one of our elected officials work hand-in-hand, not only to sensibly address this issue but also to intelligently deal with and conscientiously work to solve this dilemma!
I further believe that Mr. Wissel’s intention not to work cooperatively with any or all public officials is contrary to his duty and function as a member of our BOCC. This attitude and behavior clearly does not serve the best interests of the citizens of Park County. During this meeting, one lady in attendance respectfully requested the need that such discussions be conducted with proper and civil decorum. The question remains, can or will Mr. Wissel take this request to heart?
