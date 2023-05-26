The 2022-2023 Colorado General Assembly is celebrated by the D’s as successful regarding gun control.
The rallying call is “at least they did something.” Headlines of today will evolve into one in which they did nothing. Each law passed and signed into law will eventually be overturned or ignored as unconstitutional. Similar legislation is being overturned nationally by local courts, and certainly in the Supreme Court as necessary.
The Red Flag law, opposed in over half of Colorado counties, as unconstitutionally written, is generally ignored nationally (AP-Sept2022). Many professionals included in Colorado’s 2023 updated version argued against it.
Why? The law makes them responsible, thereby culpable, for their inaction in reporting requirements. They have loudly voiced their outrage over the violence but don’t want to be held responsible should they misdiagnose clients. (i.e. East High, Aurora Theater, ClubQ). Poorly written and/or unconstitutional law is just bad law. It’s one thing to think your representative is incompetent, but another to pass bad law and prove their incompetence.
From a Republican point of view, violence is violence without regard to tools used to commit that violence. In the case of any violence, the knee-jerk reaction is to find someone responsible. Defining potential human behavioral issues as a cause is difficult.
Defining the evil firearm industry is easy. As an unversed minority of voters’ demand “do something” of anxious Legislators pandering to their voters, Legislators quickly choose a popular (wrong) solution to the wrong problem with an outcome they ceremoniously predict will solve the problem once and for all. They just pass more duplicate laws using different verbiage. Nothing changes nor will.
The solution is not in denying the 2nd Amendment, it is an issue of identifying the right problem to find the right solution. The problem is murder, not the method. So where will the solution be found? Certainly, the National Rifle Association (NRA) has shown leadership in proposing likely solutions. It includes work in identifying mental and behavioral issues.
They have pointed out where legitimate firearm and crime laws are not being enforced. They’ve shown certain bad behavior attributed to video gaming, violent movies and TV shows. Developed plans for hardening schools, churches etc coupled with firearms training efforts. All of which have proven results but ignored as the gun-control advocates would never dream of giving the NRA any credit.
Supporting self-defense options with armed citizenry and security personnel create deterrent barriers for criminal activity - real or even if just imagined. Instead of suppressing contrary data supporting firearms, the CDC (and FBI) might re-focus on the truth in preventing violence.
Late in the session, Colorado’s General Assembly earmarked some funding to study the mental issues related to violence. So when the demand for “do something” is made, actual real solutions are being studied and implemented. Over several decades, gun-confiscation advocates have been quick to name some thing to blame over and over again. We are saying we need to look at the some one, not for blame, but help.
