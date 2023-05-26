The 2022-2023 Colorado General Assembly is celebrated by the D’s as successful regarding gun control.

The rallying call is “at least they did something.” Headlines of today will evolve into one in which they did nothing. Each law passed and signed into law will eventually be overturned or ignored as unconstitutional. Similar legislation is being overturned nationally by local courts, and certainly in the Supreme Court as necessary. 

