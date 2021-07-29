After ignoring doctors and medical science for a year and a half, most Republican leaders are finally telling people to get vaccinated. Representative Lauren Boebert, who prefers public grandstanding over essential public service, is one notable exception to this GOP appeal for public safety.
Most of the rest of the party has decided that after over 620,000 deaths, they’ve had enough socially distanced funerals. Why now? Republicans didn’t care about COVID right away because it affected the more densely populated Democratic states and counties first. With few exceptions, Republican politicians tend to come from predominately rural areas. It certainly wasn’t a problem for President Trump’s rural base. As Donald Trump’s son-in-law famously said of New York as infection rates were climbing, “That’s their problem.”
It’s not just New York’s problem anymore. Now it’s Florida’s problem. And Texas’s. And several other Republican-led states and counties that chose to get their medical information from Donald Trump and Sean Hannity instead of medical experts. And, if you live in rural Colorado, where the vaccination rates are still low despite having easy access to vaccines, it’s your problem.
COVID’s fourth wave with the Delta variant is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It is as unnecessary as it is unprecedented. According to the Texas Tribune, “Texas has seen nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February. All but 43 were unvaccinated people.” This was expected. The CDC has warned: “There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.” But the chances of getting the disease are lower for people who have been vaccinated.
The chances of survival after infection are much higher. Despite the misinformation from anti-vaxxers, it is clear that vaccines save lives. The Republican response to COVID is a mirror image of its response to everything else. In the GOP world, contaminated water doesn’t cross county lines, winds don’t blow pollution across state borders, and COVID doesn’t tag along when people get together.
Unless it directly affects them personally, Republicans like Lauren Boebert do not care. By the time they are affected – or infected, as the case may be – the Republican response is typically too little, too late. They’re like a dying COVID patient whose last words before being put on a ventilator were spent begging for the vaccine. At that point, there’s not much a vaccine can do. This is not unique to COVID. Air pollution was once perceived as an urban problem, the result of too many people concentrated in one place.
Republican politicians still pander to their rural base by rejecting that science and refusing to address the problem. Meanwhile, drought, wildfires, and other direct results of climate change are threatening rural property and American lives. The national debt increased by $7.8 trillion under President Trump and his Republican enablers. Instead of paying their bills, Republicans prefer to pass the debt along to their children and grandchildren. Unless it’s during a Democratic administration, when they suddenly become very concerned about the debt they deny having created.
The Republican response to COVID is just one part of a much larger pattern. Do nothing, hope for a miracle, then act like a helpless victim when the problem inevitably grows out of control. This is followed by blaming everyone else, including the people who desperately tried to warn them what was coming, and ultimately doing nothing to solve the problem. Finally, after 620,000 dead, some Republican leaders are trying to show some leadership on getting their people vaccinated.
They are still held back by voices within their own party, including the former president, but at least they’re making an effort. At least they’re trying to save some lives before the even more devastating fourth wave runs its course. Imagine how much more effective those warnings would have been in March of 2020.
Our country is facing some serious problems. We don’t have time to wait for the Republican Party to get its act together before deciding to urge people to do the right thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.