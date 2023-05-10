Who are the “unaffiliated” electorate? If we go back to 2008, voters in Colorado were about evenly divided between Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated. At that time unaffiliated voters could not participate in primary elections. But over the last three election cycles, that has changed, with unaffiliated voters having the option to choose either a Republican or a Democratic primary ballot. Partly as a consequence of this, the number of unaffiliated voters has dramatically increased, and is now sitting at 47% of the electorate. 

Republican affiliation has dropped to 24% and Democratic affiliation to 27%. While both parties are losing members to the unaffiliated, the Republicans are losing more. This may be evident in looking at primary elections in 2022, where unaffiliated voters cast many more Republican ballots than in previous elections. 

