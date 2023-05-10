Who are the “unaffiliated” electorate? If we go back to 2008, voters in Colorado were about evenly divided between Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliated. At that time unaffiliated voters could not participate in primary elections. But over the last three election cycles, that has changed, with unaffiliated voters having the option to choose either a Republican or a Democratic primary ballot. Partly as a consequence of this, the number of unaffiliated voters has dramatically increased, and is now sitting at 47% of the electorate.
Republican affiliation has dropped to 24% and Democratic affiliation to 27%. While both parties are losing members to the unaffiliated, the Republicans are losing more. This may be evident in looking at primary elections in 2022, where unaffiliated voters cast many more Republican ballots than in previous elections.
Understanding why isn’t simple, and there are several theories. But my take is that it hangs upon two factors: first, in 2022 the Republican primaries were highly contested, while most Democratic positions were uncontested.
I think that we saw some left-leaning unaffiliated voters either voting for the most reasonable Republican, or strategically voting for the most extreme, depending on the county. Second, I think we have seen a lot of Republicans increasingly embarrassed by Trumpism leave the party, and those unaffiliated voters most likely cast Republican ballots for the less extreme choices.
In the 2022 general election, unaffiliated voters appear to have leaned strongly towards Democratic candidates, which is apparent in the results of that election. Every indication is that a large number of former Republicans (who I imagine remain traditional conservatives) preferred reasonable Democrats to the wingnut extremism of the Boeberts and the Aadlands.
And I salute them, because that’s what being independent (as opposed to unaffiliated) is all about.
On a more local (and anecdotal) level, what I’ve observed is that while some of my Democrat friends have chosen to disaffiliate, most have remained Democrats.
But my Republican friends? Their political philosophies don’t seem to have changed much. But their thinking about their party certainly has. They have divided along two paths. Some have chosen to remain Republicans in the hope of moving their party back to what it used to be, when its leadership had some kind of direction, and some kind of moral compass.
Others have simply found the current moral and intellectual decline of the GOP to be more than they can stomach, and have unaffiliated themselves.
Where will it all lead? This kind of party fragmentation can and has led to the formation of new political parties. The Republican Party itself formed from the collapse of the Whig Party (along Northern and Southern lines) in the 1850s. It could happen again. But there is growing evidence that traditional conservatives are interested in taking back the Republican Party. It was heartening to hear the response from our community, from the left, from the right, from the center, to the election security lies that two of our county commissioners continue to push.
Most people are sick of such nonsense, and we’ll just have to see how that plays out in future county elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.