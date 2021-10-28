Thank you to the South Park Community
Recently, South Park lost a prominent community member, former Fairplay Mayor and animal lover, Gabby Lane. The South Park Good Samaritan Fund for Animals sends its condolences to his family and the Town of Fairplay. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the Good Samaritan Fund in Gabby’s memory. You have been very generous in honoring him and we, the organization, are greatly appreciative. Many South Park pets will receive necessary veterinary care on his behalf. Thank you, Gabby, for honoring the South Park Good Samaritan Fund for Animals.
Kathy Wilson
President SPGSFA
Jefferson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.