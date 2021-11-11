The 2021 midterms-done. Colorado voters chose to not hold the Chief Executive elected officers accountable for outside funding after spending $1.67B without transparency and serious money awarded in no-bid contracts for campaign supporting friends.
Colorado voters chose to turn their backs on eligible in-need students (est 850,000) and the special educational/tutor program funded by an increase in marijuana taxes. Helping youth get back on track due to school shutdowns. Cheap dope was more important than enhanced education opportunities for those most in need.
Colorado voters chose to send our Democrat legislature a message that a decrease in property taxes was unimportant. In a State dominated by the Democrats and liberal Unaffiliated, it’s a surprising outcome. What do they stand for, anyway? The Republican Party stood united by endorsing all 3 ballot amendments.
In Park County, roughly 60% of registered voters chose not to vote. With the loss of Initiative 1A and Initiative 4A, the numbers can be interpreted as roughly 24% of Park County voters decided to cripple our Sheriff’s Department and force RE-1 Deer Creek School into a difficult position. Alternately and generally speaking 75% of Park County’s registered voters chose not to fund these necessary expenses.
The RE-1 District will need to re-allocate funds to repair as needed and put off the less expensive alternative in building a new school. Eventually, the building will be built at the higher cost. In the near term, our Sheriff’s Department will be in a much more critical situation. Without a doubt, some emergency funding will have to be found at the County level.
Perhaps this is what the “no” voters had in mind. This is shortsighted as not only will the Sheriff’s Department still be short funded, other Departments and services will suffer. Just this week in Bailey, two home burglaries and one attempted home break-in was reported locally.
The bad guys will know that Park County is more vulnerable. Personal crimes, highway incidents and welfare checks will be addressed by the Deputies but when they are located on the far side of our County, we can’t count on quick attention.
More criminal activity, long delays in re-opening roads after a wreck, longer wait times for in-need citizens, dangerous driving conditions and less oversight against forest fires is in our future.
Elections have consequences. Both of these measures found endorsement by both the Park County Republican and Democrat Parties. Not a word of support nor opposition from the Independents. “We in America do not have a government by the majority- we have a government by the majority who participate…” (Thomas Jefferson).
While the contributors to The Flume agreed to refrain from referring to past articles, this writer does stand by a position of commenting on deliberate mischaracterization or misstatement of facts and derogatory comments. In the Nov 5 issue, the Independent Perspective stated that Conservatives were undermining the rule of law in filing Constitutional contests in courts in many States.
As we have seen in Colorado, the legislature regularly passes laws that likely would be thrown out if challenged constitutionally, some are. Of course, they should be challenged. A poorly written law with poor intentions is a law that shouldn’t remain valid nor on the books.
The author blamed the “Trumplicans” for the filings. That is made up and not only incorrect, the label is intended to be inflammatory and derogatory in nature. We have broad shoulders to handle an intended insult but how disingenuous and childish of the writer?
Only five years ago, many of President Trump era rulings were challenged by the left just because they didn’t like them. Constitutionally, they held up.
In the Nov 5 edition, the Democrat Perspective wrote yet another article on voter suppression. Using the words of other authors, they articulated that Republicans were working hard on voter suppression with 33 laws in 19 states. Just what is that voter suppression? Never an explanation.
Months ago, that same writer gave up her credibility by misquoted the Georgia ruling that supposedly denied water to prospective voters in line. It was not true then and not now. Much of the “suppression” involves voter ID, signature verification and residency requirements. If the position of the Democrat party is that this is suppression, one can only support their right to have it.
Our founders deliberately gave the States the responsibility to individually determine voting procedures. The 1806 Senate deliberately allowed the filibuster rule (Brookings). Both policies were intended to prevent a rogue majority power from stepping on the Constitution. Exactly as the Democrats are trying to do now.
Congrats with the Red Wave that swept across America. Twelve more months and the Republicans will expect to celebrate another major win. Even the Democrats think this will be so as their Socialist ideas and policies just don’t work.
