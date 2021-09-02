In my last submission (August 20th), I ended with a quote from Benjamin Franklin about beer. Although this is a quote that can be found in many places, it may not be true. After my submission, I found something that questions whether he actually ever said that. So, I might have been wrong in including that quote. I am willing to admit a mistake in this instance. Hmm, wouldn’t it be great if senior politicians would admit that they were mistaken. Wouldn’t it be great if Trump and most Republicans would admit they are mistaken in their continued instance, without evidence, that the 2020 presidential election results were based on fraud.
Even though I admit possibly being mistaken regarding the Benjamin Franklin comment, I do not admit any mistake in my previous opinions ,especially regarding the Big Lie continued to be spread by Trump and his allies. I will now comment on Dominion and other lies being spread by trumplicans.
The trumplicans continue to spread lies about the Dominion machines. Unfortunately, this distortion includes statements made by one of the Park County Commissioners. This despite the facts that 1) 60 courts and the Supreme Court found nothing wrong since no evidence was submitted; 2) Trump’s former close ally, former Attorney General William Barr, said that there was no fraud that was significant.
Trump’s staff lawyer Sydney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion, says that what she previously said about Dominion and fraud was simply political rhetoric and that reasonable people would not have believed it.
In a court filing seeking to dismiss the Dominion suit in March, Powell’s attorneys argued that “no reasonable person would conclude” that her election claims were “truly statements of fact.” Last month, a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit (which is similar to the Dominion lawsuit) made a similar argument— maintaining that “reasonable people” would interpret Powell’s claims with “an appropriate amount of skepticism.”
In August, three prominent allies of Trump, namely Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, lost a bid to dismiss multibillion dollar lawsuits saying their false claims about the 2020 presidential election defamed the Dominion voting equipment company. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C. said in a written decision that lawsuits brought against the trio by Dominion Voting Systems should move forward. The company had said it was defamed because Trump and his supporters spread false claims that it rigged the election against him. Judge Nichols held that the First Amendment, which protects the right to free speech, offers “no blanket immunity” to Powell and Lindell in the lawsuits. The judge also rejected an argument by Giuliani that Dominion had not explained its request for money damages with enough specificity.
On Aug. 25, A federal judge ordered sanctions for Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and several other lawyers who worked on Trump-aligned lawsuits seeking to challenge the results of the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, of the Eastern District of Michigan, said the lawyers had “engaged in litigation practices” that were “abusive and, in turn, sanctionable.” Sanctions are required to deter the filing of future frivolous lawsuits designed primarily to spread the narrative that our election processes are rigged and our democratic institutions cannot be trusted,” the judge wrote in a 110-page opinion.
Parker is ordering the lawyers to reimburse the attorneys’ fees that the city of Detroit and Michigan state officials paid in seeking the sanctions. The lawyers must also take legal education classes, the judge said, and she is referring her decision to the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission, and “the appropriate disciplinary authority for the jurisdiction(s) where each attorney is admitted,” for potential disciplinary action.
And then there are the death threats against election officials - do trumplicans have no shame?
Regarding the Colorado election system which uses the Dominion system, Ken Buck has stated that it is the gold standard. On January 3, Buck joined with six other Republican reps in signing a letter decrying the attempt to overturn the results of the election.” As the letter notes, “the text of the Constitution is clear. States select electors. Congress does not. Hmm, Republicans, isn’t Ken Buck a conservative Republican?
But good grief – how can anyone believe the bulk of the Republican Party when they continue to spread lies about the validity of the 2020 elections? The courts have spoken.
But let me end with something that I think that most of us can agree on.
The extraordinary men and women at Kabul airport, doing their duty, for the benefit of their country and for their fellow human beings, have set an example, and some have paid the ultimate price. The best tribute the nation could pay would be to face whatever comes next with less hatefulness and greater unity.
The above paragraph is an excerpt from the Washington Post which is a much,
much better source than Tucker Carlson.
