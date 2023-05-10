As per the new format in The Flume, the three Perspective writers were asked in the April 28 edition to submit a reply to the “affordable housing” question. To best find a solution to most any question is to first identify the problem and then propose a set of solutions that may address the problem. Is the problem of affordable housing a universal and serious problem or one affecting a small group of citizens within Park County? Building 100 housing units around the County is a lot different than upending the entire County building, zoning and tax base. 

The Governor made the issue a key pillar to the 2023 Legislative agenda. The Statewide issue as given is that low-income citizens are not able to find housing. Affordability is a tough concern to define. As of the submission deadline, Senate Bill 23-213 (straight off the Governor’s word processor) was still in Legislative writes and re-writes with significant bipartisan opposition from the get-go. Bad law is just bad law.   

