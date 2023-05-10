As per the new format in The Flume, the three Perspective writers were asked in the April 28 edition to submit a reply to the “affordable housing” question. To best find a solution to most any question is to first identify the problem and then propose a set of solutions that may address the problem. Is the problem of affordable housing a universal and serious problem or one affecting a small group of citizens within Park County? Building 100 housing units around the County is a lot different than upending the entire County building, zoning and tax base.
The Governor made the issue a key pillar to the 2023 Legislative agenda. The Statewide issue as given is that low-income citizens are not able to find housing. Affordability is a tough concern to define. As of the submission deadline, Senate Bill 23-213 (straight off the Governor’s word processor) was still in Legislative writes and re-writes with significant bipartisan opposition from the get-go. Bad law is just bad law.
The Republican Perspective offered no less than six potential alternatives for Park County to consider. Many were certainly not workable in the short term but a good starting point in the long term. The Republican stand was to incorporate both public and private entities in a working relationship. Park County is short on funding for anything outside the normal course of business in just keeping the County services afloat without building housing projects. In no case did they suggest reducing County income, although they did suggest reducing construction costs for builders.
The Independent Perspective writer also suggested several solutions. The initial proposal for governmental owned housing was considered a poor solution by the same author.Certainly, changing zoning is a good suggestion for high density if consideration to NIMBY (not in my back yard)is given.
Altering building codes is a bit of a stretch. The solution all considered is a property tax break, which is something Park County just cannot not afford. Relying on grant opportunities should always be in the toolbox.
The Democrat Perspective wrote that Senate Bill 23-213 was the only suggested solution. Although the final version was not yet available, it may not even be approved before the session ends for 2023. The bill did mandate very expensive and expansive local study and reporting back to the State on how the undefined “problem” was being addressed and how the County might solve it. True governmental overreach.
As the State demands State approved solutions, the State would mandate a solution without regard to where the funding will come from.
In no case was infrastructure addressed. Colorado’s Front Range controls what happens in Colorado, and they alone have created a problem and are asking the rest of the State to provide solutions. The three Perspective authors wrote their Party position and while they have no real opportunity to affect real change in the issue at the State level (SB23-213), it should be applauded they took a stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.