VoTech, Vocational Technical program is critical for our kids in the Park. In November a ballot will be mailed to you, and on this ballot there is the 4B mill levy override for our schools. This override would provide funding for our children to receive a better education and critical opportunities such as a vocational tech program for our older kids. Providing vocation tech programs would help our kids be prepared and more successful with their careers after high school. Importantly, this override would provide additional dollars to the schools in Guffey and Lake George as well as the school in Fairplay. It would help all of our kids, not just a select few in one area of the Park. We need to make this investment and keep Park County a place for families to want to live here and not just a place for vacation and second homes. Learn more about 4B by going to tinyurl.com/strongschoolsre2 . Do the right thing for our kids and the Park by voting yes for ballot initiative 4B this November.
Joshua Voorhis
Fairplay
