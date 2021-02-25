Dear Editor,
I really enjoyed the article in the Flume’s Feb. 12 issue about Lincoln. I have always thought he would be rolling over in his grave if he knew what the Republican Party of today had become.
However, I do take exception to your statement that America is a Christian nation. The dominant religion in the United States is Christianity, but the First Amendment to the Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Through ratification of the First Amendment, Jefferson observed, the American people built a “wall of separation between church and state.”
There is freedom for all kinds of religion, but there is also freedom for those who are not religious and do not want to have religious doctrine be the basis of laws in this country. There are so many religions and so many sects of Christianity and they all claim that only their beliefs are right. We are a multicultural nation with numerous traditions, beliefs and non-beliefs.
Christian nationalism is a growing movement in this country and it was a large part of the insurrection at the Capitol. It is dangerous and contrary to everything this nation was built on. Many of the founding fathers, including Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison and Monroe, were not Christian, but rather were Enlightenment deists, men who believed that while there may have been a creator, it plays no part in our world, and that human reason is the only reliable means of solving social and political problems. That way of thinking is the true foundation of our country.
Louise Peterson
Guffey
