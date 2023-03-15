I have been attending the Board of County Commissioners meetings via Zoom, both the Tuesday 9 a.m. work session and the 11 a.m. meeting. Now that Commissioner Wissel is sitting on the board, he and Amy Mitchell make up a far-right majority of the three- member board, and I think it’s important to pay attention. The meetings are open to the public. I don’t enjoy meetings in general, but I have found the work sessions particularly informative. The most recent meeting included a presentation by Colorado Department of Transportation on proposed road work in Park County, the particulars of the construction, the time lines and impacts on traveling. In a prior work session two United States Forest Service rangers presented the plans for fire mitigation in Park County. They said that funding was no longer a problem, the only issue was time. We can thank Democrats in Congress for voting for bills providing funding for badly needed infrastructure, fire mitigation and climate legislation. The majority of Republicans voted against the infrastructure bill.
Just recently Colorado’s Democratic Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as US Representative Jason Crow, introduced a bill called the Protect the West Act that would establish a grant fund to help reduce wildfire risk, restore forests and watersheds, expand outdoor access and improve wild life habitats. “If it passed, we would reorient our focus on the condition of watersheds and… national forests in the West from a reactive, emergency-responsive posture to a posture where we’re making thoughtful and collaborative investments on the front end,” Bennet told the Colorado Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.