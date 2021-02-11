We celebrate the birthdays of many iconic figures in American history each year, and there are plenty from which to choose. This month, Feb. 12 to be exact, we celebrate the birth date of my personal favorite, Abraham Lincoln.
For my money, there are no Americans more iconic or central to the American experience than Abe, otherwise known as the “Great Emancipator.” Born in 1809 in a one-room cabin in Hardin County, Kentucky, Lincoln rose from poverty to become a self-taught attorney, a legislator and vocal opponent of slavery. Lincoln was elected as the 16th president of the United States shortly before the outbreak of the Civil War.
As stated by History.com, “Lincoln proved to be a shrewd military strategist and a savvy leader: His Emancipation Proclamation paved the way for slavery’s abolition, while his Gettysburg Address stands as one of the most famous pieces of oratory in American history. In April 1865, with the Union on the brink of victory, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth. Lincoln’s assassination made him a martyr to the cause of liberty, and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest presidents in U.S. history.”
In addition to having a brilliant mind and kind heart, “Honest Abe” was widely regarded as a man of impeccable integrity. Lincoln’s keen intellect could have been utilized in many ways, and for many causes. Fortunately, he utilized his immense oratory and leadership abilities to strengthen and support the causes of others, rather than his own.
Lincoln was a champion for those who had the least, and his unwavering goal as president, in his words, was to “to clear the paths of laudable pursuit for all – to afford all, an unfettered start, and a fair chance, in the race of life.”
Lincoln: Liberal or conservative?
Lincoln might laugh, or might even be flattered, that 155 years after his death there are still intense philosophical debates as to whether he was actually liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat.
But at the same time, Lincoln would likely frown upon the intellectual dishonesty and misleading messaging that often accompanies such arguments.
First of all, there is no disputing that Lincoln served as president for a political party that, at the time, was referred to as the Republican party. That is a historical fact.
Secondly, there is no disputing that about 85 years ago, the Republican and Democratic parties switched, as did their platforms. That process began when Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt won reelection on the strength of the New Deal, a set of Depression-remedying reforms including regulation of financial institutions, the founding of welfare and pension programs, infrastructure development and more.
In that 1936 presidential election, Landon received only 28 percent of the African-American vote. The switch among Republicans and Democrats – especially in matters pertaining to racial alignments within political parties – was further cemented by the 1964 presidential election between Barry Goldwater and Lyndon Johnson, which also drastically impacted political alignments and prompted even more black voters to align themselves with the Democratic Party.
Today, the parties’ platforms have completed a virtual 180-degree switch from the days of Lincoln. The southern states, once dominated by Democrats, are now predominantly red – although Republicans lost footing in places like Georgia in 2020, where the influence of minority voters continues to expand.
Black voters, who were solidly aligned with Lincoln’s Republicans 150 years ago, have predominantly favored Democrats in presidential elections for about the last 20 election cycles (about 80 years).
Most recently, president Barack Obama and vice president Kamala Harris each made history on Democratic tickets, only strengthening the longstanding political bond between Democrats and minorities.
The debate about Lincoln gets especially testy when modern day conservatives claim Lincoln as one of their own, espousing that “their” Republican Party ended slavery. That claim represents intellectual dishonesty for reasons I have explained, and fails to acknowledge 150 years of history that has seen the two parties evolve into an opposite reality from where they were during Lincoln’s presidency.
Many conservatives probably know the real historical truth when they proudly proclaim Lincoln as the father of the Republican Party. Others honestly might not understand that the parties’ platforms have long since switched, firmly entrenching Lincoln in an opposite philosophical corner from their own.
But, hey, who could blame anyone for attempting to align themselves or their party with an historical figure like Lincoln? “Ole Abe is our guy . . . a great Republican president.”
The problem with that is that Abe’s stances regarding everything from the size of the federal government to the idea that every American should be afforded an equal opportunity in “the race of life” have since become hallmarks of the Democratic party platform.
Pretty darned liberal
At the time Lincoln stated his intent to end the practice of slavery, it was likely the most radically liberal notion that any U.S. president has ever uttered. The Southern “conservative” Democrats, in fact, were so disgusted by Lincoln and his stance on slavery that they opted for a Civil War.
That’s why, when today’s conservatives, formerly Democrats in Lincoln’s era, attempt to snuggle up with Lincoln’s legacy, it sounds factually flawed.
It sounds wrong, because it is wrong. It is factually and historically inaccurate. It exemplifies, and is the epitomy of, intellectual dishonesty.
Attempting to square Lincoln’s legacy with the ideals and platform of today’s Republican party requires more than a small stretch of the truth. It requires outright fabrication.
The truth is that Lincoln was a Republican in name only. Down the line, his policies, his words and his actions represent those of a classic liberal thinker. It has been primarily liberal thinkers throughout the years, in fact, that have advanced both the causes and standing of minorities in this country: Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Martin Luther King and Barack Obama serve as just a few obvious examples.
That’s probably why about 87 percent of the black vote fell to Biden in the most recent presidential election. If today’s Republican Party platform truly resembled that of Lincoln’s Republicans, it would have garnered more than 13 percent of the black votes in 2020. Don’t you think?
In need of an overhaul
Earning 13 percent of the black votes amounts to a recipe for electoral failure in a nation that is growing more diverse all the time. Perhaps soon, the Republican Party will realize that a major overhaul in its approach to minority voters is sorely needed.
A major shift might mean fewer confederate flags at rallies, friendlier rhetoric toward all minorities and real platform modifications that promote equality for all Americans.
A major shift also might mean focusing on inclusion rather than exclusion. It might mean being honest about whether the Republican party is one for all Americans, or one for white Americans.
According to Pewresearch.com, “Among today’s senators and representatives, the overwhelming majority of racial and ethnic minority members are Democrats (83%), while 17% are Republicans.”
These numbers speak volumes about the ethnic divide between the parties, as well as the divide between the Republican party and minorities.
If the Republican party had any collective desire to court, advance or promote minorities, then it would. But it hasn’t, and it doesn’t.
Hence the 87-13 percent split among African American voters – many of whom are direct descendants of slaves once liberated by Lincoln himself.
History matters. Sweep it under the rug, pretend it never happened or deny it ever happened. Better yet, fabricate and promote a new narrative and hope nobody calls you on it. But don’t expect to win presidential elections in a nation wrought with a history of racial intolerance and an ever-growing number of minority voters.
It’s not even about political parties, really. It’s really more about acceptance, inclusion and governing for all the people, rather than just a ruling class of people that will soon find itself in the demographic and political minority.
More than 150 years ago, Lincoln provided a promising road map and set the GOP on a clear course for future success. But somewhere along the way, Democrats seemingly adopted that road map and ran with it.
They are still running with it today, and the Great Emancipator’s philosophical road map is looking more and more viable with each passing election cycle.
Updating Abe
Given the chance, wouldn’t it be fun to apprise Abe of the Union’s progress since his passing, and update him on current political affairs. If I had that opportunity, it would sound something like this:
Happy Birthday, Abe. Much has changed since your passing, yet in some ways, little has changed at all. But you should know, Sir, that your countless sacrifices toward racial equality were not made in vain. Your courageous and timeless quest for “equality for all” is still alive and well in the hearts and minds of most Americans.
Remnants of the old Democratic party, now carried forth within the radical ranks of what is currently referred to as Republican party, still remain stubbornly entrenched. And sadly, a good deal of antiquated thinking still exists. But I’m pleased to report that those sentiments are growing increasingly unpopular as the demographics of our great nation continue to change and diversify.
At any rate, Abe, thanks for charting such a bold course centered around fairness, acceptance and inclusion for all Americans. As a Christian nation, a righteous nation, and one that embraces the notion of equality and justice for all, your guiding principles will continue to stand the test of time. The struggle to maintain the course you set continues today, and will continue to be carried out by fair-minded Americans for as long as necessary.
So rest easy Abe. We’ve got this
