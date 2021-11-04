Last week the conservative magazine The Bulwark and the liberal magazine the New Republic simultaneously published “An Open Letter in Defense of Democracy”, submitted by three prominent American thinkers: Columbia Journalism Professor Todd Gitlin, editor and former Republican operative Bill Kristol, and Indiana University Political Science Professor Jeffrey C. Isaac. Joined by 48 additional concerned academics, journalists, pundits, and writers from all political persuasions, these three men warned of the real and current threats to our democratic system, posed by illogical and harmful voter suppression laws now enacted in 19 states. The letter goes on to urge Congress to pass federal protections for our right to vote, even if that means adjusting the filibuster rule to allow a simple majority of Congress to approve these measures.
Some excerpts from that letter: “We are writers, academics and political activists who have long disagreed about many things. . . . We have disagreed in the past, and we hope to be able to disagree, productively, for years to come, because we believe in the pluralism that is at the heart of democracy. But right now, we agree on a fundamental point: We need to join together to defend liberal democracy. . . .
“Liberal democracy depends on free and fair elections, respect for the rights of others, the rule of law, a commitment to truth and tolerance in our public discourse. All of these things are now in serious danger.
“The primary source of this danger is one of our two major political parties, the Republican Party, which remains under the sway of Donald Trump and Trumpist authoritarianism. Unimpeded by Trump’s defeat in 2020, and unfazed by the January 6 insurrection, Trump and his supporters actively work to exploit anxieties and prejudices, to promote reckless hostility to the truth and to Americans who disagree with them, to discredit the very practice of free and fair elections in which winners and losers respect the peaceful transition of power. . . .
“We vigorously oppose ongoing Republican efforts to change state election laws to limit voter participation.
“We vigorously oppose ongoing Republican efforts to empower state legislatures to override duly appointed election officials and interfere with the proper certification of election results, thereby substituting their own political preferences for those expressed by citizens at the polls.
“We vigorously oppose the relentless and unending promotion of unprofessional and phony “election audits” that waste public money, jeopardize public electoral data and voting machines, and generate paranoia about the legitimacy of elections.
“We urge the Democratic-controlled Congress to pass effective, national legislation to protect the vote and our elections, and if necessary to override the Senate filibuster rule.
“And we urge all responsible citizens who care about democracy—public officials, journalists, educators, activists, ordinary citizens--to make the defense of democracy an urgent priority now.
“Now is the time for leaders in all walks of life--for citizens of all political backgrounds and persuasions--to come to the aid of the Republic.”
Referring to this letter, Professor Gitlin said our “democracy is close to being on life support” and called this an “all hands on deck” moment. When 60% of Republicans say the 2020 election should be overturned, something is wrong with their understanding of constitutional democracy. Bill Kristol said, “It’s terrible to spread the Big Lie,” condemning the intimidation of those who don’t comply. “Republicans know better,” Gitlin went on to say. “Something is more important than their personal political fates.”
Most failed democracies start with legitimate elections. But when it’s time for the peaceful transition, the rules are changed to consolidate power behind the ruling party. We have seen this dynamic in Russia, Hungary, Venezuela and Turkey--all have declined into authoritarianism.
The American experiment is noteworthy because of our continuing “peaceful transition of power.” The January 6th insurrection destroyed our perfect record--that was not peaceful. And now we see Republican-controlled state legislatures “changing the rules,” taking the certification of election results away from non-partisan election officials and giving elected Republican officers the right to determine election outcomes.
We desperately need federal legislation to standardize voting across all 50 states now. Last month Senate Republicans blocked the bipartisan Freedom to Vote Act, using the filibuster to deny debate on the floor. This Act would provide national standards for voting access--early voting, mail-in voting, Election Day holiday, standardized voter validation; it would restrict partisan gerrymandering in redistricting, counter election sabotage, thwart voter suppression practices, and standardize voting rights restoration. Your right to participate as a US citizen in our electoral process should not be determined by your geographic location.
Right now, 19 states have enacted 33 laws that make it harder to vote. As mentioned last week, states like Texas are drawing redistricting lines that eliminate minority voices in their local politics. We join with the signers of “An Open Letter in Defense of Democracy”--Senate Democrats, adjust your filibuster rule and pass the Freedom to Vote Act by simple majority! We can no longer allow Senators representing just 24% of our voting population to block American voices.
