Responding to Greg Trouth’s “Republican Perspective” of Feb. 19, 2021, where he chides New York Times columnist Nicolas Kristof for taking “cheap shots” at Republicans.
Actually, Kristof’s 800-word opinion piece suggests Republicans really do need to disassociate themselves from looney conspiracy nuts and reevaluate their cavalier attitude toward the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection. He also notes right-leaning media bears a great deal of responsibility for disseminating the ridiculous fodder Republicans seem to gleefully ingest.
Kristof doesn’t address his remarks to all Republicans, only to those who believe Donald Trump won re-election, think face masks are for wimps, and who fear Democrats are plotting to seize their freedoms. Perhaps Kristof had Mr. Trouth in mind when he wrote the piece.
Toward the end of Mr. Trouth’s perspective, he recounts two anecdotally-tinged accounts, one relating to a student who dropped out of college after being identified as racist by “… four journalism students …” (lawsuit pending); and a “Colorado State University math project [undertaken] with the intent to discredit the Electoral College.” Mr. Trouth is outraged by such things, especially since “… these are state-supported universities representing us.”
Racism is alive and well in this country and has been for a very long time. If a person is a racist, should that person be publicly identified as one, just like a sex offender? Is racism a crime worthy of such public scrutiny? Or is it a crime at all? There’s the rub. Perhaps the lawsuit will come to terms with that. Mr. Trouth doesn’t say whether or not the young woman is a racist. He simply implies that since this occurred on a university campus (those cesspools of liberalism), the journalism students who made the charge are ipso facto guilty of libel.
Anti-intellectualism, like racism, is alive and well in America and has been for a long time. Mr. Trouth’s outrage that a math course at CSU would dare discredit the Electoral College is perhaps symptomatic of that.
Here’s a description of the course Mr. Trouth is referencing: “Course Overview: This course will provide students with an introduction to a variety of topics in mathematics that emphasize the development of logic, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. The course includes set and number theory, including the use of Venn diagrams in solving set union and intersection operations; an examination of graph theory; consumer mathematics, including interest calculations and their application to loans and investments, amortization, and annuities; a critique of voting methods; counting methods and probability, including combinations, permutations, and odds; and an introduction to methods of calculating statistical measures of central tendency and variation.”
The math course concentrates on real-world issues. That seems like good stuff to know when one hits the job market. The course section relating to “… a critique of voting methods …” begs, I suggest, for a review of the Electoral College. In fact, I suggest a lack of such a review would be an egregious omission.
Most of us know why the Electoral College is part of the American experience. It was a compromise, allaying the fears of less sparsely populated states else they be overcome by the electoral muscle of densely populated states. Also, the founders believed the proposed union’s population was generally uneducated and incapable of making informed decisions about who could best lead the country. So, each state would elect electors who, presumably, could make wiser choices than the entire populace. The direct popular vote to elect a president was rejected. So, the founders sought to make each state “equal” in the presidential electoral arena. Each state would get two senators, and representatives would be allocated according to population.
Anyone who has spent time reviewing the Electoral College’s statistical inequities will probably come away with one of two conclusions: It’s a relic that has not aged well and needs to go away; or, so what if it’s inequitable. It’s in The Constitution. I suspect Mr. Trouth ascribes to the second option.
I won’t belabor the point, but consider each one of Wyoming’s three electoral votes represents the will of 193,00 voters. Each one of Texas’s 38 electoral votes represents the will of 763,000 voters. And that’s if every registered voter actually votes. Consider if Texas has a 90% voter turnout one year. That same year Wyoming has a 50% voter turnout. Given that scenario, the Electoral College distribution remains the same—three for Wyoming and 38 for Texas. Is the will of people being well-served by the Electoral College? You decide.
The polemic continues in Park County, just as it does across the nation. I suspect no one will be swayed one way or another by either Mr. Trouth’s or my thoughts. Such is the state of our national consciousness. If I were to assess blame for the rigidness of our beliefs these days, you might guess where I’d point my finger.
