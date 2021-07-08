Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
In previous issues of the Flume, I asked questions to Republicans (June 11) and Democrats (June 25). As an unaffiliated independent, I am now going to answer both sets of questions.
My answers to questions that I asked the Democrats are:
A. The U.S. Congress should have a commission that looks at both the July 6 riot and the riots and looting that took place during the summer of 2020. Clearly there was lawlessness in both. Regarding the summer riots, I am concerned not only about the property damage, but also that people could be “arrested” in Portland by people in unmarked cars and not wearing any kind of identification as a police officer.
B. President Biden and the “progressive” Democratic left have unreasonable definitions of infrastructure to include early childhood education and free 2-year community college.
C. The Federal Government should not have responsibilities for two years of community college. As to Federal Government new programs for preschool, I am skeptical but am willing to listen to the details including how to pay for it.
D. The question of socialism is interesting and complex and as always one needs to agree on definitions. We have had Social Security since 1935. And it was strongly supported by the Republican Party at that time.
E. I agree with Paul Ryan’s comments that President Biden, although a nice guy, has not fulfilled his promise of being a unifier for the nation and his promise of being a President for all the people.
F. President Biden’s promise to compromise is very suspect. Yes, there may be compromise being achieved on the infrastructure, but he has also made statements about signing the infrastructure bill only if his progressive $4 trillion dollars on further aid to families is passed at the same time. He has been back and forth on this topic. Unfortunately, there is a new term in vogue “walking back one’s comments.” Both parties are guilty of walking back their comments.
G. There should not be chastisement in either party of individuals who do not vote the party line. This appears to be a bigger problem with Republicans than Democrats (Liz Cheney is a case in point).
H. Regarding immigration, members of both parties should read former President George W. Bush’s book, “Out of Many, One.” Republicans particularly need to read this book written by a former Republican President.
I. I believe that former President Trump started good policies with China. Fortunately, President Biden is following some of these same polices. Unfortunately, some people think that being tough with China permits them to be tough and cruel to all Chinese People including those who are US citizens.
J. I am supportive of President Biden’s policy that “America is Back.” Former President Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) was nonsensical policy. I have traveled to more than 30 countries (business or pleasure) and have liked people in all the countries that I have been in. I guarantee that people in those countries are glad that America is back on center stage and providing international leadership.
My Answers to Republicans and Trump’s Big Lie
The questions to the Republicans that I asked on June 11 were relevant to Mr. Trump and the January 6triot. My answers follow:
1. I do not trust any Republican that does not publicly rebuke Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and that he won the election by a landslide.
2. I cannot support any Republican that does not speak out against the nonsensical comments by members of the Republican Party that January 6 was just a few friendly visitors to the US Capitol.
3. I agree with Fox News comments that:
· Marauders roamed the Capitol.
· The 12th Amendment to the Constitution dictates that the only purpose of the Electoral College is to tally the votes of the Electoral College.
· “The continuity of American government teetered on a narrow ledge Wednesday. It wouldn’t have taken much for democracy to plunge into a crevasse of catastrophe.”
4. Mr. Trump is a threat to our democracy for continuing to attack the 2020 election and claiming that Congress could do more than count the votes. Thank you, VP Pence, for doing the right thing as dictated by the Constitution.
5. Trump clearly put lives in jeopardy on January 6 including that of his own Vice President.
6. I agree with the Wall Street Journal editorial that Trump committed impeachable offenses in inciting the January 6 riot. I also applaud the Murdoch’s (who are staunch conservatives) for the opinion in their NY Post paper that Trump needs to yield to reality and accept his loss.
I implore all Americans to follow the law and not continue to support Trump who does not follow the law - more than 60 courts and the Supreme Court did not support Trump’s claims.
