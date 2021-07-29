“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” – Aldous Huxley
In this newspaper, two different Republican Perspective writers have keyed on the 2021 recommended reading list from the Naval Chief of Operations (NCO), Admiral Michael Gilday.
Well, not the entire list, but primarily only one sentence from one book—“How to be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi (Henry Rogers). Here’s that sentence: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination.” Nine words. I haven’t read this book, but from some excerpts I’ve seen, I believe it’s as dogmatic as the Bible; either you’re with him or against him. So it’s best to take both tomes with a grain of salt.
Yes, I know. The two Republican Perspective writers got their cue to be outraged about this by Tucker Carlson of FOX News on June 17, 2021. The transcript of that show reveals TC called on Senator Tom Cotton and former Lt. Col Matthew Lohmeier for comments.
Not too long ago, I noted in this space Lohmeier recently lost his job as commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base. He was removed because he self-published a book and has thereby become the latest darling of right-wing media.
Nothing wrong with publishing a book or becoming the latest QAnon idol. If you’re active-duty military, though, you know the Bill of Rights necessarily doesn’t apply to you. The Uniform Code of Military Justice applies to you, and case law supports the diminution of the Bill of Rights for military personnel.
Lohmeier opines diversity training in the military is a Marxist plot to unmake the American military. He believes systemic racism is a myth, and white genocide is right around the corner.
The NCO’s recommended reading list contains 53 titles, broken out into four categories: Readiness, Capabilities, Capacity, and Sailors. The nine words from the single book the Republican Perspective writers were outraged about falls into the Sailor category. Admiral Gilday told Carlson, “I think we will be a better Navy from having open, honest, conversations about racism.” Well, you know how that went. Carlson went ballestic, as he usually does, with Senator Cotton and Lohmeier right behind him.
When Harry Truman integrated the armed forces in 1948, most Americans were opposed to it. In fact, the Secretary of the Army believed social engineering should not occur in the armed forces. Moreover, he noted that many Army volunteers are white Southerners. “It is a well-known fact,” he said, “that close personal association with Negroes is distasteful to a large percentage of Southern whites.”
Nah, we don’t need an honest and open conversation about racism in the military. But then, hasn’t the American military always been a microcosm of the nation itself? Hasn’t the American military consistently been at the forefront of de facto social engineering? Isn’t it something that no one plans but naturally occurs simply because it is what it is; we are who we are?
I remember the brouhaha about Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell (DADT) in 1993. Some bright bulb thought it would be just peachy if there was a policy for gay soldiers, Marines, and sailors to keep their mouths shut about their sexuality.
If they remained silent about the most potent aspect of their human development, then God would soar to His heaven, and all would be right with the world. It didn’t matter that gay soldiers had been wearing the uniform and fighting and dying for their country for, well, forever.
Wouldn’t you know it, though, in 2008, the American military stepped in again with the acknowledgment de facto social engineering in the military had solved the issue.
Over 100 retired military brass urged for repeal of DADT. “…[R]epealing the ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy would not harm and would indeed help our armed forces. As is the case with Great Britain, Israel, and other nations that allow gays and lesbians to serve openly, our service members are professionals who are able to work together effectively despite differences in race, gender, religion, and sexuality. Such collaboration reflects the strength and the best traditions of our democracy.”
DADT was repealed in 2011.
I’m brought back to former Lt. Col. Lohmeier, who, in 2021, believes diversity training in the military is a Marxist plot to unmake the American military.
He believes systemic racism is a myth. Couple that with Harry Truman’s Secretary of the Army, Keneth Royall, who said in 1948, “It is a well-known fact that close personal association with Negroes is distasteful to a large percentage of Southern whites.”
As grunts in Vietnam used to say, Well, there it is…
