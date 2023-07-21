WOW! What a Fair – The Finest of the Land was the Best in the Land!
A special thanks to all that attended, which added to the success of the week. The rodeo and specialty acts were great and our animal shows and auction were a huge success with record crowds attending all of our events.
We receive support from many groups, businesses, agencies, and individuals through sponsorships, donations, volunteering or simply attending the Fair. The importance of this support is immeasurable, and we thank you for it. We all strive to make our community great and it is so rewarding to see everyone come together to support our youth at such a great event.
Thanks to the Fair Board, MacKenzie Rohman, and Barbie Garnett for all of your hard work throughout the Fair and throughout the year to make the Park County Fair so great. I would also like to thank the County and county employees for all of their contributions throughout the year and during the Fair.
Thank you to all of the youngsters and their parents for the hard work they do all year and at the Fair. And thanks to the Livestock committee for all the hard work to make the sale such a success.
Every year I say that we had the best year ever, and I believe that is true. As we continue to grow and improve, I expect each year to be better than the last. This year we were able to share the vision of the future of the fairgrounds with the community. I hope everyone can appreciate what we see for the future of the Fair, and the future looks bright!
A special thanks to my granddaughters, Makenzie and Makayla, for attending and assisting with the specialty act, making my last Fair as President of the Fair Board a special one.
Johnny Green
President, Park County Fair Board
Fairplay, CO 80440
