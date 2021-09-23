I have been teaching in Fairplay for 18 years. I started in a building named Silverheels Middle School. It was a modular partially built by the vo-tech class. When I began my teaching career in Fairplay in 2004, I was able to rent a place for a mere $500 a month. This rent payment was 23% of my income. Right out of college this made it easy to live where I worked and it was affordable. While I currently live in BV to be closer to my family, PCSD truly has my heart and I feel that I will forever be a “Burro!” The community and the kids are why I continue to commute and I have zero interest in working closer to home for many reasons.
The reality new teachers face now is that they will spend anywhere from 30-32% of their pay on rent alone. Add in the general cost of living and new teachers often end their contract and have a hard decision to make for the next year. Many great teachers leave because the cost of living compared to their wages makes it impossible for new staff to stay.
I have sat through many meetings, where tough decisions had to be made. Decisions to cut either a vo-tech program or a special education teacher. School districts should never be forced to decide if vo-tech, music, arts, curriculum development, or special education programs should be cut. Without proper funding, the decisions sometimes have to be made and none of them ever feel right. Your “YES” vote on 4B has the power to change so much for the students of PCSD. I hope I can count on your vote like you count on me being in your child’s classroom! Consistent teachers truly make a difference in education.
Lori Slifka
Buena Vista
