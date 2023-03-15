I’ve written before about the lack of wisdom in dogmatic voting: voting for candidates simply because of their party affiliation, without regard to their qualifications or those of their opponents. This isn’t simply an abstract view of politics. It can have very real consequences, as we are now seeing with our District Attorney, Linda Stanley, who serves the 11th Judicial District (Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park counties).
Over the last several months we’ve seen her placed under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for mishandling the prosecution of Barry Morphew, charged with murdering his missing wife in Chaffee County. Those charges were dropped after Stanley missed deadlines, appeared late at hearings, and even discussed the active case on a podcast. Many expert witnesses were excluded from giving testimony because Stanley’s office withheld evidence from the defense.
In the last week it has come to light that Stanley’s office has demonstrated a pattern of withholding discovery information from the defense in numerous other cases… many of which are now likely to be dismissed or reversed. Indeed, a child sexual abuse case in Florence was just dismissed because of multiple discovery violations. A first-degree murder case is also likely to be dismissed in the next days.
Last year, Stanley even had her law license briefly suspended by the State Bar because of a failure to maintain and document her continuing legal education requirements.
Her inability to operate her office legally, competently, and ethically is not something that should catch any informed voters by surprise. During the 2020 election cycle, a long history of incompetence was presented by multiple investigative reporting sources around the state (and here in our own county). Indeed, her Democratic opponent, Kaitlin Turner, the incumbent DA, was widely supported by many Republicans, including three County Sheriffs (the fourth refused to endorse anybody). Park County’s Tom McGraw was one of those who endorsed Turner. Turner was (and is) very well respected by many in law enforcement. And nobody works closer with district attorneys than police departments and sheriffs’ offices.
Linda Stanley is objectively far less qualified to be district attorney than her 2020 opponent. She did not win on merit, she won because she had an (R) after her name, and three of the counties she represents are strongly Republican. And now we are reaping what was sown by dogmatic voting: dangerous criminals going free.
Following the 2022 election, I feel some optimism that things might change. I know a number of Republicans who endorsed and voted for Democratic candidates who were better qualified, and a number of Democrats who endorsed and voted for well-qualified Republicans. Not enough yet to change the outcome of elections, but enough to create some closer races than we’ve seen in Park County for decades. Just a few more independent Republicans, independent Democrats, and independent Unaffiliated voters and there’s hope for our local government in the near future, especially for elected officials whose roles aren’t much about political policy, but about technical expertise.
