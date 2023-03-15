  I’ve written before about the lack of wisdom in dogmatic voting: voting for candidates simply because of their party affiliation, without regard to their qualifications or those of their opponents. This isn’t simply an abstract view of politics. It can have very real consequences, as we are now seeing with our District Attorney, Linda Stanley, who serves the 11th Judicial District (Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park counties).

Over the last several months we’ve seen her placed under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for mishandling the prosecution of Barry Morphew, charged with murdering his missing wife in Chaffee County. Those charges were dropped after Stanley missed deadlines, appeared late at hearings, and even discussed the active case on a podcast. Many expert witnesses were excluded from giving testimony because Stanley’s office withheld evidence from the defense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.