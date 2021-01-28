Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just regularly reaches out to citizens with his thoughts on local events and happenings – past, present and future. He recently did so with some personal reflections on 2020, thoughts about the new year ahead and other matters pertaining to the Town of Fairplay and its citizens.
Mayor Just’s most recent message is printed below in its entirety.
Greetings from Mayor Just
Happy New Year 2021. It is my hope that this message finds you all healthy and happy. This greeting is the first of the new year, so I intend to use it to briefly reflect on 2020, but mainly, I would like to use it to look ahead to our new horizon in 2021. 2020 was, to put it bluntly, a difficult time for all of us in so many ways. What ever your personal sense of “normal,” the fact is, we were all affected differently and in so many ways that it caused our lives to change. No matter what your philosophy was about the events of 2020, your ability to navigate the uncertainty and continually evolving information was constantly being put to the test. Individually and collectively, we were able to weather this terrible storm and commence this new year stronger, more determined and solidly resolute in our will, not to just survive, but to flourish and thrive.
I cheer the people who decided to bear down and do whatever it took to provide for their family, however that provision or sacrifice may have affected them personally; I applaud everyone who struggled with their own personal decisions, difficulties and possibly tragedies and then conquered them; I commend those who, although they were hit very hard for most of the year, made it their goal to survive with class and did whatever it took to greet those with whom they interacted brandishing a smile and a positive comment; I praise the determined and dedicated individuals who made the conscious decision to trudge forward and continue or expand their businesses and found ways to offset the shortcomings of their historic business models; and I gladly congratulate the individuals who stood up and made the cognizant decision to move forward with a plan to enhance and grace our community with their new businesses.
Albeit collectively, we were compelled to determine the best course of action for ourselves, our families and our businesses, and we did so while keeping our heads up, our hopes up and our eyes wide open. It is my hope, that during this coming year of 2021, we all step back, take a deep breath and reflect on just what we have all been through and pat ourselves on the back – each and every one of us for our contributions to the things we all hold true and dear to our hearts – family, friends, community and self. Although we are not through with all of the negative that 2020 presented us with, we are now better equipped to navigate this new year with the knowledge that we have all learned from having lived through this time. It is our dedication and courage that will see us through to completion and our resilience that will strengthen our resolve to continue to move ahead in the years to come and secure our place in history as the generation that survived 2020! I am most proud of the way our community came together once again to help those most in need. We supplied food for the body, compassion for the soul and necessary items too many to list. We did so selflessly, courageously and with undeniably great sacrifice on the part of many in our midst to make sure that no one was left out or went without, and we did so with love in our hearts for those who are less fortunate. Great job!
Again, I cannot express in words how humbled and honored I am to serve as your Mayor and how much I enjoy seeing our community continue to move ahead despite the hard challenges ... “Fairplay Forward,” a moniker that embodies the strength and character of those who call Fairplay and our surrounding community their home!
Make 2021 your year, the way you choose to do so, and do your best to help make 2021 someone else’s year while you are at it! Good health, and happiness to you all as we work together to prosper and keep our visions alive.
Town of Fairplay Mayor,
Frank Just
