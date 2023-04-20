On the same day that Fox News was ordered to pay Dominion Voting Systems a settlement sum of $787.5 million for knowingly airing false information about the company, as well as false information regarding the 2020 presidential election, the Donald Trump “Keep Doubt Alive” campaign somehow found its way into a Board of County Commissioners work session.

 The intensely divisive topic struck me as a particularly odd area of focus for the commissioners, especially in light of other pressing matters currently facing the county and its residents. Things like the Sheriff’s Office operating only 12 hours per day due to budgetary shortfalls, the desperate need for improvements to Park County roads, a serious housing shortage and the ongoing saga related to short-term rentals all come to mind immediately, as well as more services for seniors who would like to age in place, public transportation and perhaps a doctor’s office on the Bailey side of the county.

