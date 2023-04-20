On the same day that Fox News was ordered to pay Dominion Voting Systems a settlement sum of $787.5 million for knowingly airing false information about the company, as well as false information regarding the 2020 presidential election, the Donald Trump “Keep Doubt Alive” campaign somehow found its way into a Board of County Commissioners work session.
The intensely divisive topic struck me as a particularly odd area of focus for the commissioners, especially in light of other pressing matters currently facing the county and its residents. Things like the Sheriff’s Office operating only 12 hours per day due to budgetary shortfalls, the desperate need for improvements to Park County roads, a serious housing shortage and the ongoing saga related to short-term rentals all come to mind immediately, as well as more services for seniors who would like to age in place, public transportation and perhaps a doctor’s office on the Bailey side of the county.
Against that gloomy backdrop, especially, I thought the entire dog-and-pony show was a really bad look for the commissioners who supported and orchestrated the work session.
Sorry, but it gets worse.
The fact that Park County taxpayers spent $16,000 to placate election deniers in the 2022 elections was bad enough. But to make us all suffer through two-hour discussions about voter confidence, when there is no evidence warranting any lack of confidence in our electoral processes to begin with, is laughably out of touch.
If the commissioners who engineered the entire calamity on April 18 actually wanted to focus on improving voter confidence, would they really continue to lend validity to unsubstantiated claims from the mouths of Donald Trump and Fox News anchors who were ordered to lie to us all for the ex-president’s benefit? Of course not.
The April 18 work session was nothing more than a politically motivated sham deliberately geared to keep doubt alive in the minds of vulnerable voters. When facts and circumstances don’t support your position, play to your base with innuendos, half-truths and conspiracy theories. Interestingly, two of our commissioners are seemingly making arguments, or should I say, in some cases, making up arguments, that directly undermine the very legitimacy of their own positions on the board.
After all, if they genuinely believe that Donald Trump lost his presidency by several million votes due to kinks in Dominion Voting Systems, then wouldn’t they also doubt the legitimacy of their own political victories that came by way of that same faulty system? If these folks make this kind of ruckus with not a single shred of evidence at their disposal, then I shudder to think what election deniers might do if they had anything real at all to support their positon.
During the bizaare, devisive and supremely awkward work session on April 18, Commissioner Wissel remarked that “We have lots of issues with our voter system . . . So much happened in 2022 . . .”
Wissel also stated with regards to our own local electoral processes: “I don’t know what’s true.”
And finally, my personal favorite, also with regards to local elections: “We have lots of smoke but no fire. Lots of smoke.”
There’s lots of smoke, all right. And it’s all being blown directly in the faces of Park County residents who are in dire need of real answers, real solutions and selfless leadership ... right now.
The implication is that there might have been something amiss in 2022, or that maybe there were dark, deep misdeeds committed by those directly involved with elections. Again, baseless accusations, innuendos and of course, watering those seeds of doubt about our electoral processes. In a nutshell, it’s more smoke with no fire. It’s the art of - you guessed it - keeping doubt alive.
Are these things you say to countless county employees and volunteers who have so generously dedicated their time and effort to facilitate fair elections in Park County? Is that what you say to Tim Peterson and Trice Hufnagel, who have faithfully served on elections days in this community for decades?
Is that what you say to encourage turnout in young voters? Is that what you say to instill confidence in voters of all ages? Is that what you say as a capable, confident and compassionate leader?
No, that’s what you say to undermine our nation’s most cherished democratic process and create doubt, dissension and disillusionment everywhere but within your own narrow base. Works every time, right?
Thank goodness for Dick Elsner, a lifelong conservative who refused to participate in the doubt-mongering and fingerpointing paraded before Park County residents on April 18. To his credit, his words and his disposition were carefully measured, even under the most trying of circumstances. What circumstances, you ask?
Well, in addition to being left in the dark by colleagues regarding specific aspects of an upcoming work session, and then being overtly mocked by Wissel after expressing genuine concerns about the empty and useless subject matter of the work session itself, he was forced to speak while Wissel made exasperated-looking gestures, complete with eye-rolling.
Much of the time Elsner spoke, he was admittedly taking it to his colleagues on an intellectual level and proving to be the most well-balanced, even-handed adult in the room.
That can’t feel good to be outsmarted and outclassed, but that doesn’t justify sitting behind Mitchell where Elsner can’t see you and making mocking gestures where everyone else in the room can see what you’re doing while he is speaking.
In baseball, we refer to antics such as these as Bush League. Can’t define it, exactly, but you darn sure know it when you see it.
Through it all, I thought Elsner hit the proverbial nail on the head with his final comment: “The only two ways some people will ever be convinced that our elections are fair is if every county in the United States does hand-counts, or if their candidate wins.”
Again, however, it was a morbidly bad day for the BOCC and I was frankly embarrassed for two of our three commissioners throughout the course of the two-hour discussion, which felt at least twice longer than it actually was.
I also spoke to other Park County employees who shared the same sentiments I’m expressing here.
Let’s hope the situation changes for the benefit of all Park County residents. Let’s hope the commissioners’ agenda becomes less about catering to far-right constituents and more about serving all of us.
Let’s hope we see our commissioners taking the time to visit the neighborhoods and people they represent. I think their salaries are bulky enough to fill up the car and drive across the county if needed, so there really aren’t any excuses. Some candidates show up to campaign, but become pretty scarce once in office. Let’s hope that’s not the case with any of our current commissioners.
There’s a lot of work to do here, and we are counting on your leadership to help see us through challenging times. We are completely exhausted with the political antics and would like better roads, more affordable housing and to see our Sheriff’s Office up and running 24 hours a day. We don’t care about your politics. We care about your ability to lead.
We have all voted. Our property taxes are paid. We have done, and will continue to do, our part. Please do yours as well. We entrusted you with our votes and gambled on each of you at a time when we knew the choices we made really mattered. Show us that you are capable of leading all of us, and not just your base. We’re waiting.
