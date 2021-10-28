Most of us in Park County support our Sheriff and want to see him get the resources he needs. However, ballot issue 1A is not the way to do this.
Currently the Sheriff’s Dept is funded through the county’s general fund (GF). There is nothing in this measure that protects that current funding. To put some hypothetical numbers to it: say the dept currently gets $2 million from the GF and this tax would raise another million. There is nothing that says the county has to maintain that $2 million in funding from the GF. In other words, they could raise taxes, send the million from the sales tax to the Sheriff, but reduce the GF funding by a million so the Sheriff would get $1 million from the sales tax and $1 million from the GF. This means he would still only have a $2 million budget despite the increased taxes. So….what we would have done is given the county a blank check for $1 million, and the Sheriff would still be in a funding crunch.
A….certain….commissioner recently said that they could not obligate a future commission’s budget. Not true (otherwise how do we issue long term debt?). If they had simply said in the initiative that current Sheriff funding is X% of the GF and upon passage of this, it cannot drop below that level without a vote of the people, it would have guaranteed that those increased funds would have gone to the Sheriff. With the current wording of 1A, we have to take their word that those funds will not be diverted. Right….
Please do not grant the county a blank check to raise taxes. Vote “no” on 1A
Steve Collins
Alma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.