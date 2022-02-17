Cancel Culture. It can be fought. At least that’s what Lauren “Can I Get An Amen!” Boebert told Mike Huckabee on Newsmax the other day. Just like Jesus, Miss Sassypants said, we can fight those who want to cancel us out. For example, she mentioned Cain and Able, Nebuchadnezzar, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.
Ms. Boebert’s perception of these Bible stories misses her point. I guess you could say Cain canceled Abel. But, even after being punished by God, Cain did okay. He wandered the countryside, built a city in the land of Nod, and eventually fathered descendants. (Yeah, I know. Eve was the only woman around, but apparently, women were available elsewhere. Ask your preacher. You just have to read between the lines.) So, yeah, Abel was canceled, but Cain’s so-called punishment led him to a productive and, by all accounts, happy, fruitful life.
Then we have Nebuchadnezzar. He threw those young Jewish men into flames seven times hotter than they should be. He did this because the boys would not bow down to golden images of himself, the king. But when a fourth figure “like the son of God” showed up in the fire to save the boys, Nebuchadnezzar said that was really impressive. He and all his kingdom would therefore worship this new God. He even gave those young men jobs. (I’m reminded of a Joseph Campbell quote: “In choosing your God, you choose your way of looking at the universe. There are plenty of Gods. Choose yours. The God you worship is the God you deserve.”)
Who was canceled? Did Ms. Sassypants miss the point of those Bible stories? More likely, she, like all Trumplicans, relies on alternative facts as truth. Even when it comes to the Bible.
Some Christians feed on the belief they are oppressed by all but God. And, with God on their side (usually he sits as a chip on their shoulder), they can’t be wrong.
Cancel Culture vis-a-vis Trumplicans. It’s hard to escape the hand-in-glove dovetail of Cancel Culture with Alternative Facts. If you don’t know, alternative facts are made-up stuff that folks pull out of their nether regions.
Take, for instance, the GOP’s characterization of the January 6th imbroglio as “…legitimate political discourse.” I hope we agree the Lincoln/Douglas and Kennedy/Nixon debates were legitimate political discourse. But, hey, let’s cancel the truth. When viewing January 6th through rose-colored alternative fact glasses, though, it all becomes clear. Hell, we could put those glasses on and see the Sandcreek Massacre as not a massacre at all. But, instead, as South Park’s Father Dyer intimated, Colonel Chivington was only hastening God’s desire for the white man to Christianize and civilize the red-faced savages. The heathens had roamed the forest and protected their culture for a thousand years, but, by God, it was time to put a stop to that nonsense.
What about Critical Race Theory? Yes, it is academic theorizing about the extent to which racial attitudes shaped America’s legal and social foundations. It’s no mystery why such a theory arose. Racial discrimination throughout our history guaranteed some bright bulb would see the effect it had on our legal and social systems.
Hell, it wasn’t until 1870 that black folk were allowed to vote. The Cancel Culture of the South, though, put the kibosh on that by enacting Jim Crow laws. Today’s Trumplican Cancel Culture has found a friend in Jim Crow. (Those good ol’ boys had some pretty good ideas!) As an aside, women weren’t allowed to vote until fifty years later. Dare we speak of misogynistic paternalism as Cancel Culture? It’s in the Bible, for heaven’s sake!
Trumplicans are terribly frightened American children will be exposed to anything contrary to the alternative facts they’ve pulled out of you know where. So they’ve banned books and legally enabled mommies and daddies to tattle on schools and teachers who dare hint that something else is thinkable besides alternative facts. Schools should no longer be marketplaces of ideas but incubators for growing Trumplicanitis in the hearts and minds of children. (Trumplicanitis is a deadly disease I expounded upon last week.)
Each year of the 137 years since it was first published in 1885, “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” has been banned somewhere. It’s a beautiful book that gives us a hint of what the deep South was like in antebellum days. But unfortunately, both the left and right have found it objectionable; either it’s racist or portrays white Southerners negatively. Imagine that. Huck sums it up this way: “That is just the way with some people. They get down on a thing when they don’t know nothing about it.”
The Trumplican’s alternative facts are that way. The less you know about a thing, the more you think you do. Just ask Miss Sassypants.
