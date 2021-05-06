Dear Editor,
As someone who spends part of my time in rural Park County and part of my time in urban Denver, I want to express my gratitude for Kelly Kirkpatrick’s thoughtful two-part editorial advocating for common-sense measures to deal with gun violence.
Out here in rural Colorado, responsible gun ownership is a given for hunting, sport and self protection. The population is less dense, so gun crimes seem few and far between.
Back in the city, though, gun violence is in the news daily. I hear about people getting gunned down senselessly just down the street, or in some nearby school or public place.
It is refreshing to hear from a longtime gun owner here in rural Colorado who makes a strong and reasonable case for finding middle ground that could help reduce the death and destruction caused by an “open season” approach to firearms regulation. The NRA wants its followers to believe that supporting the Second Amendment is a black and white, all-or-nothing proposition; that any restriction, or even slight inconvenience in obtaining or using a gun is unconstitutional and unpatriotic. End of conversation.
On the other side are those who would be happy to do away with the Second Amendment altogether.
Surely there’s a middle ground where gun owners and non-owners can come together to affirm basic Second Amendment rights while taking action that reduces the shameful amount of gun violence plaguing our nation. Shockingly, some people chalk up gun violence as the “price of freedom.”
But reasonable people aren’t buying that line any more. The cost is too high in terms of lost lives, broken hearts and shattered dreams. Not to mention the $170 billion annual healthcare cost to treat gun violence victims (usnews.com), most of which is footed by taxpayers.
Polling shows that there are many gun owners who, like Mr. Kirkpatrick, believe that it’s time to take an honest look at this national disgrace and find solutions to reduce both the causes and the effects of gun violence.
Let your voices be heard.
Phil Nash
Park County
