Dear Editor,
Your articles on gun control contained many fallacies.
AR-15 rifles are not military-grade, but semi-automatic, i.e., shoot each time one pulls the trigger. Your 357 revolver is also semi-automatic.
Many approve of the Second Amendment (2A). The Supreme Court, Heller, 2008, supported it.
Resolution 29-15 declares Park County a 2A sanctuary county. Your references to hunting and recreational shooting are irrelevant to the 2A.
The founding fathers did not restrict the firearms citizens could own in order to resist over-reaching government. For government to limit how citizens can be armed against that selfsame government is absurd.
The majority wants gun reform? Sales are setting record highs every month. Twenty states honor Constitutional (permitless) concealed carry. Texas will make 21, and six more are considering it.
What does the NRA do? It leads the fight to protect constitutional rights. The Eddie Eagle program (eddieeagle.nra.org), partnering with Law Enforcement and school districts, teaches firearm safety to young children. In 30 years, over 32,000,000 children have taken the course. In 1949, NRA and New York developed modern hunter safety training whose principles are used by most states. NRA fights for hunter rights and access to hunting lands. NRA has trained over 125,000 civilian firearms instructors and 59,000 Law Enforcement instructors. NRA sponsors competitions for citizens, law enforcement and the military.
NRA does not issue propaganda to incite people to buy firearms. The media incites purchases with images of hoodlums burning businesses and attacking people in their cars while police cannot interfere and are threatened with defunding.
After WWII, thousands of military firearms returned with soldiers. Crimes and mass shootings did not skyrocket. Guns have not changed since then; people are the problem.
You did not address why cities like Chicago, with very strict gun laws, have the highest murder rates in the country.
Alan R. Fisher, PHD
Pine
