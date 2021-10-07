4B Or Not 4B; That is the Question
The taxpayers of the RE2 School District face a dilemma. There is a question on the ballot for this year called 4B. It is a proposal to raise your school tax levy by a little over $1 million. The facts show that the school taxes for our district are some of the lowest in the state and we pay our professional staff some of the lowest salaries in the state. These facts are known by all involved with the District.
So what’s the dilemma? The RE2 schools are some of the lowest performing in Colorado. Our schools have not even met the state performance average for over five years. So the dilemma is do we keep pouring more money into underperforming schools or should we expect better? The Board, past and present, has failed to set any targets for how our schools should perform. The administrators have failed to set any processes for dealing with staff that do not meet educational standards.
The fact is that approximately 80% of the District’s budget goes to salaries and benefits. I would assume that 80% of the proposed tax increase would also eventually go to salaries and benefits. That calls into question the list of items that the Board says the increase will pay for. What is our recourse as taxpayers if the schools don’t improve performance and the Board doesn’t deliver on their promises.
So we come back to our dilemma. Should we increase our school taxes by about 25% to continue paying for poor performing schools OR should we expect a strong improvement in the education our students receive before paying more money? 4B or not 4B; that is the question.
Gary Jurgemeyer
Fairplay
