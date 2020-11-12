As I write this, it appears the election is over, but it remains to be seen what will become of all the legal challenges. I thought Mr. Biden gave a good speech and appreciated his call for unity, but let’s take a look at how this compares to a couple of other recent elections.
In 2018, Stacey Abrams, a black female Democrat, ran for governor of Georgia. She lost by a slim margin. However, she became the darling of the mainstream media who encouraged her not to concede and to continue fighting by any means available. When Trump’s legal team does the same thing two years later, he becomes the scourge of our national press.
Remember the aftermath of the 2016 election? Did we have quiet in the streets and calls for unity from the Obama/Biden administration? No, there was not a peep from the White House. And the streets were teeming with protesters, although most of them peaceful.
We saw Hollywood and athletic celebrities holding signs proclaiming “Not My President!” Famous Americans were threatening to move to Canada. The Democratic politicians in Washington actually began talking about impeachment even before Inauguration Day.
Compare that to the events of the last several days. President Trump is being ridiculed for not conceding when in each of the states the respective Secretary of State has not even announced an official result.
Nationally, Mr. Biden holds only 50.7% of the popular vote, but this is being called a “mandate” for change. In six of the states called for Biden, he holds less than 51% of the vote. Recounts and challenges are still pending in several of those. This is hardly a mandate for anything.
Comparing the presidential results to every other race also seems to show inconsistencies. For example, there is now one more Republican governor than there was before the election. The Senate appears to be still in favor of the Republicans, although the final tally won’t be known until January due to two runoffs in Georgia.
However, the Republicans have at least 50, so there is no Democratic majority there in any case. And in the House of Representatives, where the Democrats thought they would increase their majority by a dozen seats, they actually lost seats to Republicans.
There are also now more Republican state legislatures then before the election. How is it that in every race except the president, the Republicans have outperformed the Democrats, but yet the media want to declare Biden the victor? Regardless of who ends up in the White House, the next two years will be very interesting indeed.
It took Al Gore 37 days of legal challenge in 2000 before the Supreme Court determined Bush had won in Florida by 537 votes. In this election, there are sworn affidavits from officials in Pennsylvania and Nevada of illegal activity in handling ballots and of dead people voting in Pennsylvania. There are documented cases of the Dominion Voting software actually changing Republican votes to Democratic votes in Michigan. All of these need to be cleared before an official president-elect can be declared.
I am not saying Trump won, nor am I saying Biden won. I am saying the legal process needs to play out, just as it has in many past elections. The voices of all citizens need to be heard, but only through a legally established voting process. Anything less deprives the citizens of their constitutional rights.
I do like what Joe Biden said in his speech the other night about this being the UNITED States. I have worked as an election judge in Park County for almost 20 years now and sincerely enjoy working with my Democratic counterparts. We are able to work together civilly, enjoy good conversation on a variety of topics, and at the end of the day walk away friends with smiles on our faces and congratulate each other for a job well done. Is it possible for our society to return to that kind of normalcy? Can we agree to disagree?
I pray that how ever this election turns out, we will all continue our efforts to give all Americans the opportunity to achieve their best, the open forum to discuss their point of view and the courtesy of treating each other as equals.
