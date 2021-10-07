When Governor Polis used his emergency powers to stop non-essential activities that otherwise are legal, good and productive for society I was skeptical if it was needed, but we were told we must take two weeks to flatten the curve. That seemed reasonable to me, although it raised my guard because this unlegislated, fiat power is prone to abuse, and must only be used in the most serious of cases. Emergency powers should be temporary until democratic deliberation can inform the duly elected representatives to implement a proper response where information and ideas can be debated and inform decisions that consider all the values at stake – something we haven’t seen in the past 18 months. In my book this a very serious matter because I recognize the value of our freedom and I have studied history enough to know how power is abused in horrific ways when not checked. Fast forward 11 months to February 2, 2021, Colorado had languished under the emergency power dictates for far too long and no new information, or other values were allowed into the debate (still true today). No consideration for the increased suicides, lost businesses, unnecessary deaths that could have been avoided with early COVID treatment, people living in fear and the severely hampered education of our children. This is the point in time when two of our county commissioners considered it acceptable to renew the tyrannical health order one more time enabling the continuation of the abuse of emergency powers – even though the virus has “emerged” almost a full year earlier. I believe this is entirely unacceptable, and we need commissioners who recognize this. One of them did! Many citizens expressed these sentiments in February but were ignored. We need leaders who will stand for our freedoms. Visit http://www.parkcountyrecall.com/ for information.
Matt Etzenhouser
Bailey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.