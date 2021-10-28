I encourage everyone to support Proposition 1A, a 1% increase in Park County sales tax to support the Sheriff’s Dept. There are many reasons, beginning with financing the state’s mandated requirement for body cams, which cannot be squeezed out of the General Fund. The sales tax will go into a separate account for the Sheriff’s Dept. exclusively. The commissioners have committed to NOT decrease the Sheriff’s budget from the General Fund. You cannot get acceptable coverage with 3 deputies patrolling 2200 square miles per shift. We cannot maintain experienced deputies when we pay $20,000/year less than surrounding counties. It makes us a training ground only. We need experienced deputies.
Tourists account for a large drain on our resources, both in the number of domestic disputes at short-term rentals, tourists unprepared for mountain driving conditions and alcohol and drug effects on persons in altitude. Without this sales tax, tourists consume a large part of our resources for free. Tax on short-term rentals will be the second highest source of income for our deputies and additional funding for Search & Rescue, often called out by the Sherriff’s Dept. Tourists will now help pay for resources through eating at local restaurants, short-term rentals and souvenirs. Groceries, medicine, gas and energy are excluded. It will cost Park County residents $10 for every $1000 spent in our county. There are many other reasons and, hopefully, you received information at the many meetings held with our sheriff, information sheets mailed to voters, and information in The Flume.
We need these services. They are not free and are a matter of safety to all. Let tourists pay their share. Vote FOR Proposition 1A.
Carrie Marsh
Bailey
