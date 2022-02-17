The famous broadcaster Rush Limbaugh’s wish for Obama was for his policies to fail in order to save the American vision. For the most part Obama’s policies were rejected or did fail. As Trump was elected, the anti-Trumpers wished that not only he would fail but also take visionary policies to Make America Great Again with him. In spite of the naysayers, the Trump vision did succeed, up until the unforeseen China Virus pandemic. Only the small minded would blame a leader for such an event. They did blame Trump and now we have the Biden Administration …The results of the upcoming 2022 election is expected to stop the slide to oblivion.
What do we do until then? Thankfully, Pres Biden is planning a sightseeing trip across the country to tout his successes. Should be an easy tour with nothing much to talk about. The House and Senate will be looking toward their own re-elections At least 29 Dem representatives have already thrown in the towel. The political will to pass any surviving portions of the Biden agenda is weak. America’s top concerns? Immigration, Crime, Inflation, World tensions, Education, and now HillaryGate. What are the biggest issues for the Democrats and left leaning Independents? The failure of the Jan. 6 Commission and Trump running in 2024.
A couple weeks ago, the Democrat Perspective published their blame-game on how major industries are gouging and causing 7.5% inflation based on their “much higher profits”. All businesses are entitled and should strive for profitability. That is how they provide goods and services and the taxes demanded to pay for social spending programs. The facts don’t support the accusation. The US Bur of Labor reports that of more than 4000 businesses in 89 industries collectively showed modest profit margins at 1.5%. These figures were from 2020 but perhaps the writer had some more current figures to share. Supply-side shortages, increased costs and government spending policies are historically the primary causes of inflation in the economy.
For example, prices for labor are up 12% and represents a major increase in cost for business. Would the Democrats support reducing those rates to help control inflation? Finding someone to blame instead of viable solutions is not a productive strategy. Even Biden lamely blamed the meat industry for gouging but failed to provide any factual data. Condemning 1000’s of CEOs and millions of stockholders of conspiracy is pretty easy armed with only opinion. Follow the science they preach. In this case, follow the science of Economics and solutions will be abundantly clear.
Voters have their work cut out for them. The Republican Central Committee published our Commitment to Colorado (see: committment2colorado). Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, stepped up to renew the 1994 version of the Contract with America. It was spectacularly popular and caused a directional change with then President Clinton. It forced Clinton to balance the budget, for which he claimed credit, and the Contract was credited with saving the Clinton presidency from his Monica scandals.
Yeah, the media and the left are worried about this new development. But, heh, maybe it will be a blueprint for the Dems to follow. That would be a win for America.
For Park County, we’ll have an experienced cadre of officials running for re-election. We’ll have to elect a new County Clerk due to retirement. Rep Joe Neguse(D) will be someone else’s zero. Rep Perlmutter (D) would be running in our new CD7 district but he is bailing after 25 years of being seated. Anyone ever heard of him? No, probably not. We’ll have Gov Polis(D) and Sen Bennett(D) to consider. More on them in another article
In Park County, the self-designated “unaffiliated” are a key decider to the future. Will they embrace the current and historically losing policies of the Democrats or the historically positive policies of the Conservative Republicans? Good Question. Current polling suggests Independents are running away from Democrat policies.
Even the Democrats are polling that direction at less than 39% approval (Harris 1/24/22). Recall when Candidate Trump asked the question “what do you have to lose” by voting against Democrat empty promises and pandering during election season? Biden was seated and now we know what there is to lose. Nothing new as we saw it during the Obama tenure and even Clinton before that.
Being an informed voter is not something to designate for others to do for us. It’s past time to be PO’d about the state of America. We get the government we deserve by not participating. The time to cross that bridge is upon us. Personalities can be important but it is the policies and action that determine direction and success or failure. Current polling about Countries’ direction averaged disapproval at “nearly 60%” (CNN Feb 2022). Rosy promises from left wing ideologues don’t cut it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.