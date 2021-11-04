Twice in my life I have had to resort to being on unemployment to feed my family, and both times I was somewhat embarrassed to be in that situation. But I never regarded it as a permanent handout. The first time I had thumbed my nose at an order from a Republican President for my union to return to work (the 1981 Air Traffic Controller strike). The second time I had just returned from a year in Afghanistan and companies with openings I was qualified for were afraid I would be called back to duty so they found someone “better” qualified.
I say this because I am acutely aware that a helping hand is necessary at times. However, this helping hand should not become the driving force in our economy and society. Our current government officials are using the pandemic as a conditioning salve to force alterations to the American Way, including permanent “assistance” checks, while attempting to hide the true cost and true intent. Note that what is being called a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill actually has a price tag over $5 trillion for its lifetime. The Democrats are able to lower that figure in public through actuarial manipulation. And that bill is on top of the $1.9 trillion in the most recent COVID relief package. I think we need relief from the cost of our relief.
The Democrats say publicly that they are only taxing the rich, but look at the facts. They want to restore the deduction on federal income tax for what is paid in state and local taxes. This actually benefits the wealthy far more than it benefits the middle class. In addition, taxing the rich and their corporations results in reduced economic opportunities and higher prices for goods as I talked about last week. These programs resemble the European style of government, and many of those nations have tax loads bordering 50%.
Let’s look at some of the things Republicans stand for in light of the direction this nation is headed. Ronald Reagan once said “Our Declaration of Independence and Constitution do not legislate prosperity, equality of wealth, or even happiness. They contemplate a political system and government institutions that free individuals to build prosperity, work for financial reward, and pursue happiness.” That’s quite a different philosophy from what our current government is trying to achieve.
Reagan also said in a speech during the 1964 presidential campaign “The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. So we have come to a time for choosing.” Doesn’t this sound a lot like what we have seen from our government the last 18 months? “You and I are told we must choose between a left or right, but I suggest there is no such thing as a left or right. There is only an up or down. Up to man’s age-old dream – the maximum of individual freedom consistent with law and order – or down to the ant heap of totalitarianism.” This last quote squares very nicely with what Republicans would like to see from our government. The maximum of individual freedom and responsibility.
Winston Churchill once said “I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.” The government itself has no money apart from what it collects from us in one fashion or another. Its only income is either taxes on us, or tariffs on products which equates to higher prices. The other alternative is to borrow, which only increases the debt our children must some day pay. We need to inform our legislators that we are not in favor of raising the debt ceiling, and the best place to do this is at the ballot box.
Republicans also believe in the smallest government possible. The government derives its authority and its power from the people, not from government itself or special interests. Limited government is a government that is generally focused on: (1) security (domestic law enforcement and protection of the nation from foreign attack); (2) a legal system to define individual and property rights and ensure orderly market transactions; and (3) provision of essential functions that cannot be effectively provided by the private sector (e.g., fire protection). In addition, we believe in free enterprise. Individuals know what is best for their business, not the government.
Write to the offices of your state and federal representatives and let them know you are smart enough to take care of yourself and your family without government intrusion. Educate yourself on the candidates for next year and choose freedom and prosperity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.