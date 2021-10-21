By now, everyone should have received their ballot for the 2021 election. If you have not received your ballot, you can check your voter registration and ballot status at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
Voters tend to ignore elections that happen in odd-numbered years. This is true even in Colorado, a state in which 85% of registered voters voted in the 2020 elections. Voter turnout for the previous three odd-year elections (2019, 2017, and 2015) averaged only 37%.
We can do better. We need to do better, especially when there are important state-wide issues on the ballot. Low voter turnout creates a risk that unpopular or even unwise proposals can become law. It’s not enough just to disagree with a proposition or amendment. You have to actually vote!
Why you should vote “NO” on Amendment 78: Amendment 78 affects funding that does not come from Colorado taxpayers. This “custodial money” (that is what this type of funding is called) comes from sources outside of our state government, things like federal emergency funds, disaster relief funds, federal transportation funds, legal settlements, and other money.
The current system ensures that funds are distributed quickly with a minimum amount of red tape. It also helps to ensure that the money is used as Congress intended and is not diverted for pet political projects or other purposes for which the funding was not designated.
Why would conservatives, who are traditionally against big government, want to create yet another layer of government bureaucracy? Why would they want to slow down the already slow process of getting help to people and businesses that need it?
You could ask the people of Alabama, where conservatives decided to use federal money intended for pandemic relief to build prisons instead. Or Florida, where the Republican legislature and Republican governor decided to use federal COVID money to actually reward schools that ban masks, defying the express intent of Congress and prolonging the pandemic in the process.
A “NO” vote on 78 will prevent politicians from either party from misappropriating funds for political gain. Federal transportation dollars can continue to be used for roads and not diverted by politicians trying to score political points. A “NO” vote means affected towns and businesses can get the disaster relief funds they need without having to wait for the legislature to take action, a potentially lengthy process full of political grandstanding.
Amendment 78 adds unnecessary steps to critical processes and opens the door for abuse. If you are concerned with this type of abuse, then VOTE NO on 78.
Why you should vote “NO” on Proposition 119: Proposition 119 is an example of why voters need to research issues before they vote. Supporters of 119 claim the money will be used to fund before and after-school care for low-income and at-risk students, but there are many questions about whether this would actually be the case.
Prop 119 would add an additional 5% tax on marijuana sales. Unfortunately, 119 fails to define what types of after-school programs are eligible for this approximately $137 million tax increase, opening the door for unscrupulous operators to obtain public funds without offering any real help for students or working families.
It would open the door for fringe groups to receive public money to spread their misinformation, including out-of-state or foreign corporations that could qualify for funding. In addition to the tax increase, Prop 119 would take $22 million from Colorado’s already stretched education budget and give it to private enterprises, reducing the funds for public education and putting Colorado schools even further behind the rest of the nation in school funding.
Prop 119 takes money that should go to public education and gives it to unregulated, unproven private enterprises. Vote “NO” on 119.
Why you should vote “NO” on Proposition 120: Proposition 120 would reduce taxes for residential property, taking over a billion dollars away from police and fire protection and other services. Prop 120 would have profound effects on all aspects of local government operations. Proposition 120 would also reduce school funding.
Colorado is currently in 40th place in the amount of money used for education, putting it on par with states like Arkansas and Mississippi.
If you value the future of Colorado, vote “NO” on Proposition 120.
Vote “NO” for Amendment 78, Proposition 119, and Proposition 120. They create more problems than they solve. Let’s make things better, not worse.
