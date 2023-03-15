For most, politics in the United States has become a loathsome and exhausting task to deal with as we strive to effect as little impact on our daily lives as can be palatable. For others, the vast majority of Americans, participation in government is not worth the time and effort to extract the perceived minimal outcome. Those perceptions of political activism or mere involvement have led to the emergence of dangerously few individuals and organizations in control of the direction and temper that will determine our daily lives.

While attending the Colorado Republican Central Committee meetings this past weekend, I was reminded of a couple of thoughts related to this topic. The first one was that the individuals in the room over the weekend differed from those looking around to find someone to fix their problems. They look in the mirror. The second thought that struck me was to help people see the light they may need to feel the heat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.