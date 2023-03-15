For most, politics in the United States has become a loathsome and exhausting task to deal with as we strive to effect as little impact on our daily lives as can be palatable. For others, the vast majority of Americans, participation in government is not worth the time and effort to extract the perceived minimal outcome. Those perceptions of political activism or mere involvement have led to the emergence of dangerously few individuals and organizations in control of the direction and temper that will determine our daily lives.
While attending the Colorado Republican Central Committee meetings this past weekend, I was reminded of a couple of thoughts related to this topic. The first one was that the individuals in the room over the weekend differed from those looking around to find someone to fix their problems. They look in the mirror. The second thought that struck me was to help people see the light they may need to feel the heat.
Today’s America has been built from a melting pot of traditions, cultures, hope, passions and desires. The most vital America going forward will build on the strengths brought forward by those who have gone before us and forge new pathways in innovation and technology that are tempered with compassion, empathy, integrity and resolve.
The Preamble to the Constitution declares that its purposes are “to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty.” The genius of the Constitution is that it permits the people to govern themselves by putting the power of government in their hands. It further strengthens our liberties by protecting them from those who would take control from the people. The Constitution remains strong by giving each successive generation the ability to improve upon the government bequeathed to them by those who came before.
The strength of the American resolve came from the desire to fulfill the Constitution’s promises to ensure justice, tranquility and prosperity. Those roles cannot be performed by the few in support of the many. Those roles must be accepted by the people as a whole, who understand that it is not only a privilege to live in this country, but a responsibility to do all that is possible to protect themselves and their neighbors.
Be involved in your government. This cannot be only the Republican perspective, but the Democratic perspective as well. This must be the American perspective. The strength (or weaknesses) of our economy, governance, stability, welfare and happiness comes from unity. While it is said that a government governs best that governs less, it is the formality of government that creates bureaucracy. Unity in politics does not mean graying out the lines; it merely requires that the balancing of ideas comes through careful thought and reasonable action.
Be present, active and involved. This will take all of our efforts banded together for the common good.
