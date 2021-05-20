Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume
SB21-260, the much-hyped transportation bill, finally saw the light of day. I’ve maintained all along this was a fee bill and not a transportation bill, and apparently the Senate president agreed, since he assigned it to the Finance Committee and not the Transportation Committee. I’m on both, so it didn’t much matter to me.
Let’s start by giving the sponsors credit for being willing to tackle the very real problem. Our roads, bridges and now tunnels are specifically referenced, making them eligible for money from the separate bridge fund.
Four new enterprises were created with this bill; that was necessary to keep the “fees” below the $100,000 annual limit contained in Prop. 117 that was passed by the voters last November. It looks like a pretty obvious end-run around the wishes of the voters, but, like I reported earlier this year, smart minds were working on keeping this from going to ballot box. It appears the smallest of those funds is actually the one that funds roads.
The bill includes tough new land use considerations, environmental regulations and studies combined with $740 million for electric vehicle infrastructure; translated, charging stations. This along with several other provisions gave this bill the additional title of “Global Climate Justice Bill.” The additional regulations will add significant time and expense to every road expansion and bridge project.
To the fee portion: over the next four years gasoline and diesel will see a new “fee” of eight cents added to each gallon. Commercial delivery companies like FedEx, Amazon, Uber and grocery delivery will have a 22-cent-per-mile charge added to each trip. There’s much more in the 197 page bill, but you get the picture.
So what should we have done? Right now we could have used about $1 billion, with a “B,” of the almost $4 billion in Federal stimulus headed our way. This would have made a significant difference in the condition of our roads. Looking for ongoing funding we learn from the past.
Several years back there was statute that required a fixed percentage of the general fund budget to go to roads and bridges every year. Then the recession of 2008/2009 hit.
Sure enough, another law was passed that said you didn’t have to fund transportation at a fixed level. So for more than a decade, transportation has been getting crumbs from the general fund, with the exception of 2019 when it received $300 million.
We have got to get back to putting that kind of money into roads and bridges every single year and make sure it goes to roads, bridges and tunnels. Transportation has included transit for years, but it also now includes bike paths, charging stations and many nice-to-haves while our roads continue to deteriorate. We have to fund roads first, not last.
I welcome your thoughts and comments on the happenings here at the Capitol. There are lots of ways to stay in touch: Office phone: 303-866-4877, Mobile phone: 719-351-2121, Email: SenatorHisey@gmail.com, Twitter: @SenDennisHisey, Facebook: Senator Dennis Hisey.
