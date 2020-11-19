Sandra Jean Hagan, 64, June 28, 1956 - November 8, 2020, went to be with the Lord on a beautiful Sunday morning. She peacefully and quietly fell asleep and woke up in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Sandra was born in Springfield, Mass. to Russell and Evelyn Charest.
She lived many years in Breckenridge, working in restaurants, stables and the elementary school as the library aide. She then went into accounting, moved over to Fairplay, worked in the assessor’s office rising to the level of certified general appraiser, and finally finishing her working career as the USPS postal clerk in Hartsel, Colo.
She is survived by her husband Richard Twaddell; brothers: Russell (Gary), Kenneth, Michael and Mark; sisters, Kathleen, Linda, Patricia and Diane; also leaving behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Evelyn Charest, and her brother, Dennis.
Sandra was an animal lover, a great rider of horses; she was the Mrs. Dr. Doolittle. You could swear she could talk to the animals.Sandra was also a great horticulturist.
Sandra’s favorite flower is the lily (red and pink). Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima in Buena Vista, Colo. A Rosary vigil will be held the night before, Nov. 27 at at 7 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima.
Online condolences may be made at www.lewisandglenn.com.
