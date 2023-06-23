Shirley Marie Reisbeck passed on from this life on February 18, 2023. There will be a celebration of her life on the weekend of one of her favorite events of the year, Fairplay Burro Days. This will be held at her spiritaual home, South Park Community Church of Fairplay, on July 29, at 11:30 a.m. A light lunch will follow where all are invited to share favorite memories.
Shirley Marie was an imp who delighted in writing a ghost column in the Fairplay Flume with the byline of Mountain Mama. Once outed, she gave it up. By kerosene light in her remote cabin near Alma, she wrote musical pageants about the gold and silver mining days. They were well received by the local population. With music and just being a good community member, she touched many lives. If she touched your life, come and commune with us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.