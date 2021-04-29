Hugh Williams, a longtime Fairplay resident, passed away April 20, 2021 in Littleton, Colo.
He owned and operated H&H Appliance Repair in Fairplay. He loved to fly fish and had fished in South Park long before moving to the Fairplay area. He also loved to do woodworking and was active in the community. He was a past president of the South Park Senior Center and belonged to South Park Sertoma. He also helped with the South Park Salvation Army and South Park Food Bank.
He leaves behind his wife Gayleen; two sons, Michael and Kevin; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
