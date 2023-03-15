Shirley Marie Reisbeck, age 76, of Fairplay passed away Feb 18, 2023. Born in Owen, Wisconsin, July 12, 1946, to Elmer Laasko and Ingred (Horme) Laasko, she graduated from Portage High School in 1964, then attended WSU with a masters in social work and bachelors in classical music. She moved to Alma in 1980. She loved the mountains, hiking with her dogs and putting on historical plays with area locals. She also played piano at the Presbyterian Church in Fairplay and directed the Fairplay Community Chorale from 1994 to 2006. She was married to Micheal Reisbeck of Fairplay on Sept. 21, 1996, at the little white church in Fairplay. Preceeded in death by her father, mother and sister, Sandra Laasko, and survived by her husband Micheal, brother, Paul Laasko, his wife, Mary Jo, and niece Elizabeth Laasko.