Glenn Carl New passed away June 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Loveland Village Assisted Living.
New was born on the Hendrie Homestead in Yuma County on the eastern plains of Colorado near the small town of Eckley on December 11, 1934, to Myron and Genevieve New.
New married Patsy Brannan on May 9, 1954. Glenn and Pat were married 64 years.
The family moved to Burland Ranchettes near Bailey Jan. 1966. They were part of the Platte Canyon community for 27 years before moving to Arvada, Colorado, and finally to Loveland, Colorado. Glenn and Pat were involved in many organizations such as 4-H and church youth groups. New was a 20-year member of Lions Club (past president), served on Platte Canyon Community Church Board, served on Park County Fair Board, was a sponsor for Christian Youth Fellowship for Teenagers and Volunteers of America.
New earned a Platte Canyon High School diploma at the age of 53 in 1988 (his children graduated in 1973, 1975 and 1979).
New served as Park County Commissioner from 1991-1993.
New was very involved in every community where he lived. He passed that passion to serve along to all his family, as many have continued his legacy of involvement and leadership.
Glenn and Pat were a team, and they were entrepreneurs in the community, involved with Glenn New Construction, Bailey Custom Concrete and Hilltop Garage. New also worked for a period with the Park County Road and Bridge Department in the Burland shop in 1969-1970. New had an extensive work history beginning in 1956, when he was an expeditor for The Martin Company until 1960. He was then a general foreman from 1960-1966 for Crest Fence Company. New did miscellaneous construction from 1967-1969, then working as an independent contractor from 1970-1972. New worked as a mechanic for Harold’s Garage from 1974-1976, became owner/operator and renamed the garage CGR Corporation/Harold’s Garage, which he operated with two tow trucks. He then owned and operated CGR Corporation as Hilltop Garage from 1979-1991. New worked as a carpenter for RTA Construction from 1992-1993. From 1993-1994 he worked at Mountain Auto Supply, then Honnen Equipment as a heavy equipment mechanic from 1994-2002 and as a driver for Loveland Auto Auction from 2004-2008.
During New’s tenure at Platte Canyon Fire Protection from 1966-1987 he served as Fire Chief and was instrumental in the passing of a major mill levy increase which built two fire stations still in use today as well as fire equipment, communication equipment and the development of the fire number addressing system which allowed first responders to quickly find locations of emergency situations. Prior to his time on the Platte Canyon Fire Protection, he was a volunteer for the Englewood Fire Department from 1963-1966.
New served with the Colorado National Guard SP4 from 1955-1963. He received an honorable discharge.
New was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Marvin New, Myrna Helart and Linda Hedrick; and wife Patsy (Brannan) New, deceased Nov. 3, 2022.
New is survived by daughter, Cindy (New) Ackman and her husband, Mike Ackman of Aurora, Colorado; son, Gary New and his wife, Denise (Fitch) New of Cheyenne, Wyoming; seven grandchildren and their partners: Amy and Glenn May, Michael and Kate Ackman, Kristen and Eric Martin, Greg and Amanda New, Ricky New, Jr., Corey and Kara New, Carly New and Jhett Gilliam; 11 great-grandchildren: Camron New, Glenn May, Holden Ackman, Annabelle New, Olivia Ackman, Jamison Martin, Kreed New, Chloe New, Carson Martin, Laiken Gilliam, and Ryan Rogers.
All are welcome to join the family in celebrating the life of Glenn New on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey.