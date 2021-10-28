Daniel David Harmon, 60, was born March 18, 1961 to Jo Betty and Daniel Dewitt Harmon in Denver, CO. He has been a resident of Bailey, CO for the past 22 years. He passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 in his home. Respected by many for his wisdom and leadership, he was husband to Tammy; father of Kevin and Jeffry; grandfather of Israel and Logan; brother to Dawn, Marty, and Dean; uncle to Christopher, Desiree, Dawnette, Zak, Abbygayle, Jason, Krystal, Brittany and Brian. Dan served his country in the United States Navy as a sonar technician for 21 years. After his honorable discharge in 1999, he worked for Nova Engineering as a circuit board manufacturing supervisor for 21 years. He then went on to work for Mikron Automation as an electrical technician for 11 months. He loved serving his community as president of the Harris Park Bingo Support Group, a leader for the Conifer Church of Christ, and a member of the Park County Republican Central Committee. As beloved and respected he was by those who had the honor of knowing him, the one most confused by his loss must be his dog, Cool-Hand “Luke”. Memorial Services will be held Oct. 30 at
3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.