Jan Hazelbaker was an upstanding member and friend in the community where she worked and owned Delwood Square Liquors in Bailey.
She was brutally honest at times, but always had a heart of gold. We will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dusti and Roman Brittenham (new owners of Delwood Liquors); son Andrew; and grandson Andrew Jr. (baby Drew).
There will be a celebration of life sometime this summer. There is a Go Fund Me page to donate for the celebration, gofundme/4d3d5e28.
