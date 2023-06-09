Charles (Chuck) E. Polhemus, age 71, passed from this life peacefully on March 1, 2023, with his family by his side. Chuck was born in Colorado Springs and moved to “Old Dillon” in October, 1959. Chuck lived in Summit County until 1992, when he purchased his dream home in Fairplay, Co.
Chuck was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Summit County Road & Bridge from 1979-2002, including routes up Boreas Pass, many Summit County road projects and maintenance/ snow removal for the kind residents in the town of Heeney. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator for Park County Road & Bridge until 2007. Chuck ran his own business plowing snow and handyman work around Park County. Later, Chuck worked at Tall Country Gas & Convenience store in Fairplay until June, 2022, when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. Chuck was a kind man, assisting his many good friends during his 30 years of living in Fairplay.
Chuck grew up loving rodeos and riding bulls in the Little Britches Rodeo. He had many hobbies, including hunting, fishing, collecting antlers, rocks, and tree stumps for display in his home. Chuck found peace in the beauty of nature and took many photos of animals, scenery and sunsets.
After his diagnosis, Chuck pursued road trips and family time together to mark off adventures from his bucket list, including visiting the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs and hosting his own Celebration of Life party. He chose to embrace his remaining time spending special moments with his many friends and family, to strengthen his faith in God, and enjoy peace, contentment, happiness and the love from his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his stepson, Charles (Brea) Sherwood; stepdaughter, Tasha (Jeff) Rusan; sisters Joanne (Jerry) Green and Kathy (David) Frye; brothers, John (Linda) Polhemus and Bill Polhemus; lifelong friends, Michelle Burk; Bob and Deb Helton; and many step-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Edna, and his ex-wife Pamela.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the American Legion/ VFW Hall in Fairplay, Colorado at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.